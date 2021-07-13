Addison Rae sparks controversy after she’s “exposed” talking to Trump by the NELK Boys

One of TikTok’s most popular stars, Addison Rae, has come under scrutiny once again after being seen chatting to former President Donald Trump at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

In a YouTube video posted to the NELK boys’ channel, Rae can be seen talking to the former President saying “hi” and that it’s “so nice to meet [him].”

This is after the NELK boys themselves had amicably chatted to the former President and made small talk.

Addison Rae was attending the UFC fight between McGregor and Poirier, and was seated alongside the NELK Boys in some of the best seats in the house.

Advertisement

As they were seated in such a desirable spot, there were countless big names and recognizable faces around them. NELK Boys uploaded the clip with the title “Donald Trump Is Smashing Addison Rae!”

Topic starts at 23:16

After Rae talks with Trump, several of the NELK boys make crude comments about Rae’s reason for approaching him.

Addison Rae’s ‘Republican’ controversy

Addison Rae has previously gotten into hot water on the subject of Trump.

In September 2020, a viral TikTok appeared to show Rae had registered as a Republican three times in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The video, which racked up more than a million views, prompted a response from Rae.

Advertisement

In a TikTok comment at the time, Rae said: “This isn’t real hahahaha. First I’m from Louisiana, second I’m not even registered to vote and never have been I’m actually doing it for the first time with someone important and I’m excited to do so. This is fake.”

Twitter users also believed they saw a Trump 2020 flag in a photo Rae posted. However, Rae was quick to disprove this pointing it was an Old Navy souvenir.

my meme used to buy us these for my papas bday (July 4th) a good 2010 souvenir pic.twitter.com/6ROj0JcGyy — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) August 27, 2020

This also wasn’t Rae’s only controversy at the UFC. The TikTok star came under fire for reporting at the event despite only studying broadcast journalism for three months. Rae later responded to the criticism.

Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Addison meeting Trump

Similar to when rumors first circulated that Rae might support Trump, some people were disappointed that Rae was so friendly to the former President.

steals from black creators and coddles white supremacists? are we really surprised? pic.twitter.com/TkZXAAJR9f — estelle (@chi_townrusher) July 13, 2021

Others saw the irony that Rae was so happy to greet Trump when he had tried to ban TikTok in the US while President.

Rae was at one point the highest-paid TikToker.

Does Addison not remember that at one point he tried to abolish tiktok? Smh😩 — billylilly000 (@billyli96919002) July 13, 2021

Other fans were surprised too that Rae could just approach Trump at the event and tap him on the shoulder.

As a former President, he has Secret Service protection.

That’s what I said! The man doesn’t have secret service or what??? — Judith Garcia (@JudithAnnn) July 13, 2021

Addison Rae has not yet commented on the situation on her social media channels.