MrBeast officially surpasses Addison Rae in TikTok followers

YouTube star MrBeast has officially surpassed Addison Rae on TikTok, becoming the platform’s fourth most-followed creator.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is best known for his sprawling YouTube empire. The famous creator became the most-subscribed YouTuber back in 2022, officially beating out PewDiePie’s long-standing record on the site.

Hailed for his massive projects, charitable works, and viral videos, it makes sense that MrBeast is now the undisputed ‘king’ of YouTube… but fans were quick to notice that he might rule another platform very soon.

In May of 2023, fans became aware that MrBeast’s official TikTok account was quickly climbing the top of the rankings and launched an initiative to get him to the number one spot on the video-sharing app.

Instagram: MrBeast MrBeast is one of the most famous content creators on the internet.

Now, it looks like MrBeast’s TikTok account has made a major stride in fans’ efforts to catapult him to the top.

On November 7, MrBeast’s TikTok account officially surpassed that of Addison Rae’s in followers. At the time of writing, MrBeast’s account boasts 89 million followers, while Addison’s sits at 88.8 million.

Addison Rae is a massively popular influencer who rose to stardom on TikTok. However, since achieving viral fame, she’s gone on to launch a music career and even appear in several films, one of which is set to release in theaters this Thanksgiving.

Instagram: addisonraee Addison Rae is a super-popular TikTok creator, singer, and actress.

It’s also worth noting that Rae hasn’t posted to her TikTok account in nearly three months – but in that timeframe, MrBeast has managed to overtake her to stand as the app’s fourth most-followed account.

In front of MrBeast sits Bella Poarch in third place, Charli D’Amelio in second, and Khaby Lame in the top spot.

Thus far, MrBeast has yet to comment on his latest TikTok achievement… but fans aren’t done helping him take over the platform yet, setting their eyes on Bella Poarch’s 93.5 million follower mark as their next milestone.