Addison Rae under fire for ‘taking jobs’ with UFC reporter role

TikTok star Addison Rae is facing backlash after she posted images of her working with the UFC, with some claiming she’s ‘taking jobs’ from qualified journalists.

Being one of TikTok’s most popular stars with over 80 million followers, Addison Rae has been able to participate in a huge array of opportunities throughout her short career in social media.

The influencer has released her own song, is planning her debut album, and is even starring in the movie ‘He’s All That’ which is due to release on August 27.

However, she often receives a great deal of backlash when starting up a new project, and this time has been no different.

On July 9 she posted a picture to Instagram showing her wearing some UFC workout gear, getting fans curious as to what Addison could be doing with the company.

Not long after, she posted several images to Twitter appearing to show her working as a reporter for the UFC. “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” she joked.

Addison attended Louisiana State University for a brief period where she studied sports broadcasting, but after she blew up on TikTok she ended her studies.

However, many people have taken issue with the fact that Addison has been able to work with the UFC in that role, claiming that she’s taking the position from people who have worked for years to achieve a similar role.

“So you’re taking a job from someone who [dedicates] their time and money to get such a job, whereas you get it because of fame,” one frustrated Twitter user wrote.

Others claimed she took the job “without seeing all the suffering of each journalism student,” many criticizing her for getting the position thanks to her fame.

While a TikTok of Addison interviewing Dustin Poirier got a similar response, there were some defending the star, saying it’s “pretty cool she’s getting the chance,” and calling out others for hating on her.

With her album and movie coming up it’s clear that Addison already has a very busy calendar, but even despite the backlash, fans will be keeping an eye out to see what work she does with UFC in the future.