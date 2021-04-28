How to watch Addison Rae in 'He's All That' - Dexerto

TikTok star Addison Rae will be hitting the silver screen in a leading role for the first time in Netflix’s He’s All That – and it’s coming sooner than you think.

Rae’s career has come leaps and bounds in the past year, with the star amassing almost 80 million followers on TikTok, releasing her first single “Obsessed,” and even performing the hit on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show. After reaching such a level of popularity, Addison has even become friendly with the Kardashians.

Despite recently splitting up with fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall, it seems like she isn’t letting her personal life get in the way of her career, securing her first lead role in the hotly-anticipated movie He’s All That; although this is not her first feature-length project, having previously lent her voice to a character in the 2018 animated flick ‘Spy Cat.’

He’s All That is a gender-swapped remake of 1999’s She’s All That, and is set to be Addison’s first live-action role in a feature film. It will also star Tanner Buchanan of recent Cobra Kai fame, and even Rachel Leigh Cook, who played Laney Boggs in the original 90’s rendition.

In the original movie, a high school jock helped an unpopular student become prom queen as part of a bet. The gender-swapped remake is now flipping the roles. Addison’s character is a popular influencer who aims to turn the school’s “biggest loser” into a prom king.

How to watch

On Tuesday, April 27, the official He’s All That Instagram account posted a short video announcing that fans will be able to finally watch the long-awaited film on August 27th on Netflix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by He’s All That (@hesallthatmovie)

Netflix acquired the rights for the project for more than $20 million, according to a report from Deadline. TikTok will also be involved – the platform that Addison leads as one of the most followed personalities will also be marketing the new iteration.

After this huge role for the TikToker, it could just be a matter of time until she stars in even more mainstream movies.