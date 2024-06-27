TikTok stars Tyler & Gabby make relationship official after viral interview

TikTokers Tyler Bergantino and Gabby Gonzalez have taken over the app after their initial video together sparked a relationship, and the two creators have now made it official.

At the beginning of June 2024, Tyler and Gabby met up in Miami, Florida to create an interview video for TikTok where they talked about various aspects of their heights.

Tyler is 6’9″ while Gabby is 6’1″ without shoes on, and, soon after the initial video was posted, viewers noticed chemistry between the two. They were begging Tyler to ask his new friend out on a date.

He quickly did so, and it started one of the most viral love-series to ever take place on the short form video app with over a hundred million views across both of their accounts.

Tyler and Gabby revealed that they’re officially a couple on June 26, 2024, with their first date after the decision being a Justin Timberlake concert.

Bergantino was first to break the news, starting a nearly four minute long video with “Gabby and I are official.”

“We went to Justin Timberlake last night and he literally saw us. Crazy. Today, we’re going to a red carpet movie premiere for A Quiet Place 3,” he said. “Justin Timberlake was our first official date as a couple. [The] red carpet premiere is date number two as a couple. Like woah, talk about a hard launch.”

Gabby’s reveal was less obvious, as she simply posted a video revealing the couple’s outfits for the movie premiere while subtly mentioning it being their “second date.”

Someone in the comments mentioned that they’ve been on more than two dates, which prompted Gabby to share the news. “2nd date as an official couple,” she said.

As for their third date, though, Tyler revealed that this viral-saga is allowing him to fulfill a life-long dream alongside his new girlfriend – they are heading to Las Vegas to see the UFC 303 event in-person.

“One of my lifelong dreams, is to go a UFC event. Big UFC fan right here,” he said. “We get to go to a UFC event… [it’s] what dreams are made of.”

Tyler and Gabby aren’t the only TikTok couples celebrating in June, either. Former Hype House members Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon tied the knot on June 22, although a vlog from one of the wedding’s attendee’s has sparked a bit of backlash.