Addison Rae responds to rumors she recorded leaked Lady Gaga demo

TikTok sensation Addison Rae has responded to rumors that she recorded an unreleased Lady Gaga track, ‘Nothing On (But The Radio)’ after a leaked clip sparked backlash online.

Addison Rae is the fourth most-followed person on TikTok, and since 2019 has been posting videos for her increasing number of followers on the app.

Although she still regularly posts on the platform, the 21-year-old has also been taking on projects in a number of different industries. In 2021, she starred in Netflix’s ‘He’s All That,’ and also released her debut single ‘Obsessed,’ and revealed that she has an album in the works.

On January 21, fans were baffled after a snippet began doing the rounds on social media, with the person behind the post claiming it was Addison singing Lady Gaga’s unreleased song ‘Nothing On (But The Radio)’ for her upcoming EP.

The rumors instantly caused backlash towards the star, with one commenter writing, “Please tell me this is a lie,” and another calling it “a loss.” However, several people cast doubt over Addison being the voice on the track, claiming Gaga had actually sold the song to Paris Monroe.

But in a January 28 clip from Hollywood Fix, Addison cleared up the rumors and confirmed that it is actually her singing Gaga’s unreleased track.

After she was asked a few times whether it’s her voice in the clip, the TikToker said, “it is,” before laughing and getting in the car.

Following the confirmation that it was really her, many of the comments directed towards the star have been positive, with plenty of fans congratulating her on the opportunity. However, there are still others who are skeptical about the influencer’s talent.

Although Addison has been teasing an album for several months now, there has yet to be any major news, but this leaked snippet could potentially mean there’ll be big news on the way soon for fans of her music.