Week’s biggest drama: Bryce Hall films street brawl, David Dobrik stalked by “scary” fan, more - Dexerto

This week has been nothing less than a rollercoaster for some of the net’s top personalities. From the Sway House’s Bryce Hall getting involved in a street fight to David Dobrik being stalked by a “scary” viewer, it seems that social media stars are taking heat on all sides, and we’ve got all the tea you need to stay updated on the drama.

So… what’s brewing?

Bryce Hall under fire for filming street brawl

Who’s involved? Bryce Hall is both a YouTube star and a top-tier TikToker who hails from the Sway House, a content collective and rival of the Hype House.

What’s the tea? On October 5, Hall uploaded a video of himself and other Sway House members tousling with an unidentified bystander. Seeming to hint that the stranger deserved the pummeling, fans were quick to criticize the influencer for what many deemed to be “bad behavior” — but there’s more to the story than the video shows.

we don’t condone violence, but if you punch someone in front of us, we’ll have no choice but to defend ourselves. pic.twitter.com/2SC2MHLqhB — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) October 5, 2020

Sway House member Nick Bean later took to Instagram to clarify the situation, claiming that he’d been drunk that night and had thrown a traffic cone over the bystander’s car. Outraged, the stranger exited a nearby restaurant and allegedly punched Bean in the face several times, leading to the brawl that had been caught on film.

Why did he even share the video, anyway? Hall later corroborated Bean’s version of events, and stated that he’d chosen to upload the video — originally filmed on September 23 — so that media wouldn’t misinterpret the situation.

Luckily, both parties made up in the end and even hugged it out. No harm, no foul, right?

Read the whole story here.

David Dobrik stalked by a “scary” viewer

Who’s involved? David Dobrik is one of YouTube’s most popular vloggers, best known for his high-energy shenanigans with the “Vlog Squad” and his generous giveaways.

What’s the tea? While Dobrik has had his fair share of fans showing up to his home uninvited, the story he shared on this week’s ‘VIEWS’ podcast was nothing short of disturbing.

According to Dobrik, a woman had been sitting outside of his home for two days before banging on his door, screaming his name. She quickly ran away after being confronted, but later returned to key the side of his assistant’s car, carving David’s name in the blue Ford Bronco.

After approaching the stranger, she admitted that she’d been directed by a “voice” inside her head to come to his house in the hopes of getting “answers.”

Luckily, this story has a happy ending, as David was able to help the woman get to a hospital to receive mental health counseling. We could all learn a little something from David’s compassion in a situation where many folks would be freaking out.

Read the whole story here.

Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio finally dating

Who’s involved? Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio are among the TikTok elite, and they’ve been a popular item among fans ever since Dixie and Griffin Johnson parted ways.

What’s the tea? From sharing a smooch in Dixie’s new music video to being constantly spotted together by paparazzi, it truly seemed like these two were dating on the down-low, no matter how many times they claimed they were just “besties.”

Beck finally spilled the beans on October 6, as seen in a clip from a then-unreleased YouTube video. In the clip, Beck revealed that he and Dixie were officially dating, confirming what fans and eagle-eyed internet detectives knew all along. (It’s okay Noah — we’ve already been through this with the ‘Braddison’ situation.)

Read the whole story here.

Is Bella Poarch being signed to 100 Thieves?

Who’s involved? Bella Poarch is an up-and-coming TikTok sensation, breaking the site’s record for receiving the most likes on a single video for her viral lipsync of Millie B’s “M to the B.”

What’s the tea? While it’s been speculated that Poarch could be set to overtake Charli D’Amelio — earning over twice the amount of views as the current TikTok queen — the future of the influencer is still up in the air, and many viewers are finding it odd that she’s suddenly catapulted to internet stardom.

That being said, there is some speculation running rampant on the net that she could be joining esports and entertainment group 100 Thieves, after she was spotted streaming at the org’s Cashapp Compound.

Tik Tok star Bella Poarch has streamed from 100 Thieves facility and been wearing the merch, I don’t know if this means a signing but would make sense with them landing Neeko. pic.twitter.com/nIAfYZnmX7 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 8, 2020

That’s not all; she was also caught wearing a 100 Thieves hoodie the very next day, ramping up anticipation that she could be joining the likes of TikToker Neekolul as the next addition to the esports squad.

Read the whole story here.

Logan Paul single-handedly upends Pokémon TCG economy

Who’s involved? Logan Paul is known for his wild YouTube shenanigans (“suicide forest” scandal aside) — but most people, admittedly, don’t think of Pokémon cards when he comes to mind.

What’s the tea? It seems that the oldest Paul brother has taken up Pokémon card trading amidst quarantine, and has bought some seriously valuable card packs in the process — a hobby that has managed to completely change the game’s economy.

TCG analyst ‘ZandGEmporium’ revealed the insane impact Paul has had on the prices of Pokémon cards since starting up his collection, claiming that the YouTuber had dropped a “bomb” onto the community’s already steep pricing.

“What’s that going to mean for the prices of everything? Well, you’ve already seen it. You know how many messages I’ve got in the past two weeks since he’s released that video about base sets. It’s like, ‘Do you have basic packs? Do you have base set packs? Base set box?’”

“There are people that love or hate Logan Paul,” he added. “That’s fine, it is what it is. You can say what you want, but if he’s legitimately buying and selling them, it is what it is.”

Read the whole story here.

It’s safe to say that this week had a few stories that stuck out from the rest. What is your take on Bryce Hall getting involved in a fight? Should he have uploaded the video at all? How do you feel about the way David Dobrik handled the incident with his stalker? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending and comment what you think the biggest story of this week was!

Stay tuned to Dexerto for another round of What’s Brewing next week!