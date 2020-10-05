YouTuber Nick Bean addresses outrage over viral Bryce Hall fight video - Dexerto

TikTok star Bryce Hall caught major flak online after uploading a video of himself attempting to break up a fight between his buddies and a bystander — and one of the parties involved has issued a significant statement on the throwdown.

Hall shocked his fanbase after sharing the video on October 4 (which had originally been filmed on September 23), seeming to insinuate that the brawl was the responsibility of the opposing party.

Captioning the video, “We don’t condone violence, but if you punch someone in front of us, we’ll have no choice but to defend ourselves,” it wasn’t long before the TikToker became the center of internet backlash; but what really happened?

According to TMZ, the altercation took place outside of ‘Mel’s Diner’ in California, and occurred after YouTuber and Sway House member Nick Bean had been hit in the face by the bystander.

we don’t condone violence, but if you punch someone in front of us, we’ll have no choice but to defend ourselves. pic.twitter.com/2SC2MHLqhB — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) October 5, 2020

However, everyone appeared to make up (and even exchanged a hug), and no charges were filed — but the group is getting serious heat due to a certain homophobic slur being thrown around in the video, as well as for the altercation, itself.

Nick Bean took to Instagram to explain his side of the story shortly after the video went viral, claiming that he had been “belligerently drunk” at the time and had thrown a traffic cone over the bystander’s car around 2 AM.

The bystander’s girlfriend, who had been in the car without Bean’s knowledge, allegedly got upset with him for doing this, causing a heated standoff between the two parties. The boyfriend then exited the vehicle and purportedly called bean a homophobic slur, after which he allegedly punched the YouTuber three times.

“I’m pretty sure he knocked me out, to be honest,” Bean said of the incident. “I don’t really remember much. I was definitely drunk, but then it just got really weird.”

Claiming that he’d passed out, Bean said he then woke up to find his friend group attacking the bystander, and had used a homophobic slur himself in retaliation to the man’s earlier insults.

“I do understand that you can hear someone sayin’ f** throughout the video,” he continued. “But I’m pretty sure he was saying s**t back to us, but just for the record, I’m tellin’ you guys the story, because I don’t want anyone else to get accused of sayin’ this.”

His statement also follows outrage that sparked after many felt he was performing a racist gesture during a recent appearance in Bryce Hall’s Instagram story.

Bean’s version of events concerning the September brawl has been met with mixed reviews among his viewers, but for now, it seems the video is still a hot-button issue among the TikTok userbase.