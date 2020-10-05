 YouTuber Nick Bean addresses outrage over viral Bryce Hall fight video - Dexerto
YouTuber Nick Bean addresses outrage over viral Bryce Hall fight video

Published: 6/Oct/2020 0:53

by Virginia Glaze
YouTuber Nick Bean speaks to the camera.
YouTube: Nick Bean

Bryce Hall

TikTok star Bryce Hall caught major flak online after uploading a video of himself attempting to break up a fight between his buddies and a bystander — and one of the parties involved has issued a significant statement on the throwdown.

Hall shocked his fanbase after sharing the video on October 4 (which had originally been filmed on September 23), seeming to insinuate that the brawl was the responsibility of the opposing party.

Captioning the video, “We don’t condone violence, but if you punch someone in front of us, we’ll have no choice but to defend ourselves,” it wasn’t long before the TikToker became the center of internet backlash; but what really happened?

According to TMZ, the altercation took place outside of ‘Mel’s Diner’ in California, and occurred after YouTuber and Sway House member Nick Bean had been hit in the face by the bystander.

However, everyone appeared to make up (and even exchanged a hug), and no charges were filed — but the group is getting serious heat due to a certain homophobic slur being thrown around in the video, as well as for the altercation, itself.

Nick Bean took to Instagram to explain his side of the story shortly after the video went viral, claiming that he had been “belligerently drunk” at the time and had thrown a traffic cone over the bystander’s car around 2 AM.

The bystander’s girlfriend, who had been in the car without Bean’s knowledge, allegedly got upset with him for doing this, causing a heated standoff between the two parties. The boyfriend then exited the vehicle and purportedly called bean a homophobic slur, after which he allegedly punched the YouTuber three times.

“I’m pretty sure he knocked me out, to be honest,” Bean said of the incident. “I don’t really remember much. I was definitely drunk, but then it just got really weird.”

Claiming that he’d passed out, Bean said he then woke up to find his friend group attacking the bystander, and had used a homophobic slur himself in retaliation to the man’s earlier insults.

“I do understand that you can hear someone sayin’ f** throughout the video,” he continued. “But I’m pretty sure he was saying s**t back to us, but just for the record, I’m tellin’ you guys the story, because I don’t want anyone else to get accused of sayin’ this.”

nick says he remembered the guy called him the f slur so he proceeded to kick the guy and say “take that _ _ _” back to him👀

His statement also follows outrage that sparked after many felt he was performing a racist gesture during a recent appearance in Bryce Hall’s Instagram story.

Bean’s version of events concerning the September brawl has been met with mixed reviews among his viewers, but for now, it seems the video is still a hot-button issue among the TikTok userbase.

Entertainment

Tana Mongeau responds to Teala Dunn kissing her ex Bella Thorne

Published: 7/Oct/2020 15:27

by Alice Hearing
Tana Mongeau, Teala Dunn, Bella Thorne TikTok
Instagram: Teala Dunn/ Instagram: Tana Mongeau

Bella Thorne Tana Mongeau TikTok

Tana Mongeau has responded to a video of her ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne who was filmed kissing another influencer in a TikTok that’s had millions of views.

Bella Thorne was at Clubhouse BH this week, the creator collective founded by Daisy Keech. The “Shake it Up” actress collaborated with influencer Teala Dunn in TikTok videos.

But in one video she was seen kissing her directly on the lips. The clip has already racked up more than 8 million views and 1.5 million likes.

It’s unsurprising that the pair are hanging out, as Teala and Bella have known each other for several years after both appearing on Shake It Up together. Bella makes regular appearances in influencers’ social media posts and even music videos.

Teala Dunn & Bella Thorne Shake It Up
Instagram: Teala Dunn
Bella Thorne and Teala Dunn both starred in Disney Channel’s Shake It Up

Teala recently joined Clubhouse BH and has come under fire in recent weeks for repeatedly posting TikToks that use the same joke, over and over. Her video with Bella Thorne even plays into the same joke where she begins the video saying: “Fun fact, actually really really sad fact.”

Bella is also the ex-girlfriend of popular YouTuber Tana Mongeau. They dated for over a year but broke up in February 2019, and have thrown shade at each other over social media since.

Tana responded to the kiss by duetting the TikTok from her own account, adding: “People really pretend to be my friend,” and then commented “It’s a joke…kinda? Like?”

@tanamongeaulol##duet with @ttlyteala♬ original sound – TTLYTEALA

TikTokers and other influencers weighed in with their opinions too. Harry Jowsey commented: “What happened last time someone hung out with your ex?” referring to drama between the two and Francesca Farago in September.

Francesca and Tana were rumored to be dating, but they got into a fight after Tana posted a video with Harry, Francesca’s ex-boyfriend.

Another user got over 10,000 likes on one comment under Tana’s TikTok that said: “Teala hasn’t even done anything to me, yet she triggers me so much and idek why.”

Teala herself commented: “Girl what???” Despite claiming her response is a joke. But the pair appeared to have resolved any issues that may have come up after Teala tweeted: “Ummm I freaking love @tanamongeau everything’s fine y’all there’s no drama,” and Tana responded with love heart emojis.

Whether a romance is blossoming between Teala and Bella is yet to be determined.

