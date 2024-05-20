TikToker Justin Danger Nunley slams fans for randomly showing up at his house

TikToker Justin Danger Nunley is hitting out at fans for randomly showing up at his house after someone arrived unannounced while hosting a little league baseball party.

Justin ‘Danger’ Nunley has become one of the most viral creators on TikTok over the years, amassing over seven million followers thanks to his videos where he stitches other creators and shares a random fact.

With his virality, fans often approach him out in public to get a picture and say hello, and he is more than happy to interact with them in those situations.

However, he hit out at fans for showing up at his house on May 19, 2024, after one arrived unannounced while he was in the middle of hosting a party.

“I didn’t want to do this video, I’ve talked myself out of doing this video in the past. I say it’s never gonna happen again, and then it inevitably happens again. Tonight’s the night we address it,” he said in the three-minute video.

“It’s in my nature to be very welcoming, and I don’t want to put anybody off because I don’t know where you’re at in your life. But I have to come to you and ask you, please don’t come to my house uninvited. Please.

“Just tonight I was hosting a little league baseball team over here for the end-of-the-season party and someone showed up.”

He went on to explain that his house is the main place he has to “recharge, spend time with family, and find peace,” noting that when someone arrives unexpectedly, it disrupts that.

Nunley also revealed that whenever a fan shows up at his house, he alerts the local Sheriff’s office.

He added: “I really hope that yall understand this request comes from a place of love and respect… both ways.

“I want to continue bringing content that brings you joy and laughter throughout your life but for me to do that I gotta have a space where I can feel at ease and safe.”

Nunly is far from the first influencer to have to ask fans to quit showing up at his house. Back in 2020, David Dobrik took to Instagram to beg fans to stop showing up at his place.