Pokemon analyst reveals insane impact Logan Paul has had on TCG prices - Dexerto

A Pokemon analyst revealed how popular YouTuber Logan Paul has impacted the Trading Card Game. Since showing off his collection, prices have continued to boom in demand.

Logan Paul surprised followers in September when he announced that he bought an “estate’s worth” of Pokemon Trading Cards. The 25-year-old called the Nintendo collectibles “new art” that was worth investing serious money into.

Advertisement

The star’s post put a major spotlight on the hobby, which has seen an explosion in value in recent years. However, one analyst says he’s already had an impact on the TCG, and compared his involvement to “throwing a bomb of gasoline onto it.”

Logan Paul’s impact on Pokemon Trading Cards

The YouTube influencer has invested a ton of money into Pokemon trading cards – even dropping over $216k at an auction for a sealed 1st Edition base set booster box. And according to TCG seller and analyst ‘ZandGEmporium’, Paul has put a lot of new eyes onto the hobby.

Advertisement

“Someone with actual brand power, and life-changing wealth is actually getting into the Pokemon community. Logan Paul had a YouTube video that was number two trending on YouTube, and has millions of millions of views,” he said.

The expert also revealed that Paul has already had an impact on demand. “What’s that going to mean for the prices of everything? Well, you’ve already seen it. You know how many messages I’ve got in the past two weeks since he’s released that video about base set> It’s like ‘Do you have basic packs. Do you have base set packs? Base set box?'”

ZandGEmporium called Paul’s promotion of selling cards “genius” and addressed detractors of the star: “There are people that love or hate Logan Paul. That’s fine, it is what it is. You can say what you want, but if he’s legitimately buying and selling them, it is what it is.”

Advertisement

The analyst pointed out that Pokemon cards have been exploding in value over the last two years, and didn’t need Paul. However, he explained that the influencer had just dropped a “bomb” onto it.

In Logan’s October 4 YouTube upload, the content creator revealed he’s been an avid fan of Pokemon since he was a kid. He even revealed that he has a Squirtle Squad tattoo, and plans on getting Charizard inked on his back.