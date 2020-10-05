 Pokemon analyst reveals insane impact Logan Paul has had on TCG prices - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon analyst reveals insane impact Logan Paul has had on TCG prices

Published: 5/Oct/2020 23:49

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: Logan Paul

Logan Paul Pokemon TCG

A Pokemon analyst revealed how popular YouTuber Logan Paul has impacted the Trading Card Game. Since showing off his collection, prices have continued to boom in demand.

Logan Paul surprised followers in September when he announced that he bought an “estate’s worth” of Pokemon Trading Cards. The 25-year-old called the Nintendo collectibles “new art” that was worth investing serious money into.

The star’s post put a major spotlight on the hobby, which has seen an explosion in value in recent years. However, one analyst says he’s already had an impact on the TCG, and compared his involvement to “throwing a bomb of gasoline onto it.”

logan paul with pokemon cards
YouTube: Logan Paul
Logan Paul has been buying and selling Pokemon cards.

Logan Paul’s impact on Pokemon Trading Cards

The YouTube influencer has invested a ton of money into Pokemon trading cards – even dropping over $216k at an auction for a sealed 1st Edition base set booster box. And according to TCG seller and analyst ‘ZandGEmporium’, Paul has put a lot of new eyes onto the hobby.

“Someone with actual brand power, and life-changing wealth is actually getting into the Pokemon community. Logan Paul had a YouTube video that was number two trending on YouTube, and has millions of millions of views,” he said.

The expert also revealed that Paul has already had an impact on demand. “What’s that going to mean for the prices of everything? Well, you’ve already seen it. You know how many messages I’ve got in the past two weeks since he’s released that video about base set> It’s like ‘Do you have basic packs. Do you have base set packs? Base set box?'”

logan paul painting pokeballs
YouTube: Logan Paul
Logan Paul shows off his obsession with Pokemon.

ZandGEmporium called Paul’s promotion of selling cards “genius” and addressed detractors of the star: “There are people that love or hate Logan Paul. That’s fine, it is what it is. You can say what you want, but if he’s legitimately buying and selling them, it is what it is.”

The analyst pointed out that Pokemon cards have been exploding in value over the last two years, and didn’t need Paul. However, he explained that the influencer had just dropped a “bomb” onto it.

In Logan’s October 4 YouTube upload, the content creator revealed he’s been an avid fan of Pokemon since he was a kid. He even revealed that he has a Squirtle Squad tattoo, and plans on getting Charizard inked on his back.

Entertainment

Dellor shocked as Twitch finally unbans him after over a year

Published: 7/Oct/2020 14:54

by Calum Patterson
Dellor streaming on Twitch
Twitch

Dellor Twitch

After just over one year following his permanent ban from Twitch, dellor’s channel has been reinstated on the platform. The former Overwatch pro now says it’s his “second chance.”

Matt ‘dellor’ Vaughn has had a turbulent streaming career – he was dropped from his Overwatch team, Toronto Esports, after a racist outburst, effectively ending his career as a pro player.

Then, in 2019, he was banned from Twitch after telling his female teammate in Apex Legends to “cook a sandwich.” This ban originally earned him an indefinite suspension, before it was reduced to 30 days.

Upon his return however, his partnership had been revoked, leaving him without a sub button, seriously impacting his income. Then, in October 2019, dellor was “banned indefinitely for “self-harm” for breaking a keyboard on stream.”

Dellor streaming on Twitch

This ban prompted the hashtag #freedellor on Twitter, as fans thought the permanent ban was harsh. But, Twitch kept firm, and dellor eventually moved to streaming on YouTube instead.

He pleaded with Twitch to allow him back onto the platform on a handful of occasions. Finally, on October 6, seemingly out of the blue, dellor’s channel was reinstated, and his ban lifted.

“I had given up all hope,” dellor said on Twitter. “After everything I have said about them, Twitch actually unbanned me.”

His channel, complete with over 550,000 followers (and likely more as Twitch rebuilds the follow count after a suspension), is fully intact.

This doesn’t mean though that he will necessarily return to streaming on Twitch though. Being unbanned on the platform at least means he is able to play with friends who are streaming on Twitch themselves.

He is still not partnered on the platform and does not have a subscribe button. He will still be able to earn money through donations, but to access subscriptions or bits will need to become a Twitch affiliate.

However, if he wants to become a partner again, it would mean stopping his YouTube streams altogether, where he has now built up a following since his time away from Twitch.