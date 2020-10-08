David Dobrik calls police after "scary" stalker keys his assistant's car - Dexerto

YouTube star David Dobrik is one of the internet’s most famous content creators — but living in the limelight isn’t always a cake walk, as he discovered after one of his viewers began stalking his home.

Boasting well over 18 million subscribers on YouTube, it comes as little surprise that Dobrik receives the occasional unwanted visitor at his house, which has happened several times before.

However, this latest incident took a dark turn, as revealed during an episode of Dobrik and Jason Nash’s ‘VIEWS’ podcast in early October where the star revealed one viewer took things a little too far.

During the episode, Dobrik explained that the fan — a young woman in her “early twenties” — had sat outside of his home on the street curb for two days before banging on the door, yelling his name.

After Dobrik went outside to investigate, he reported that the viewer suffered from appeared to be a “panic attack” and quickly shouted “Nevermind, you can’t help me,” before “storming” out of his driveway.

Understandably concerned, Dobrik and company followed the woman, to no avail — but a day later, a neighbor texted the YouTuber that someone had keyed his assistant, Natalie’s, Ford Bronco.

The vehicle (pictured below) was etched with symbols, according to Dobrik, which included his name written in odd lettering.

Upon investigating the car, David found that the woman was nearby, claiming she wanted to “apologize” — but quickly became what he described as “scary,” prompting him to call law enforcement for help in case things got sticky.

Luckily, the star was adamant that he didn’t want to “get her in trouble” but instead wanted her to “get help,” to which she agreed.

While waiting on the police to arrive, Dobrik asked the woman why she’d stalked him, to which she replied: “He told me to just go for it.”

As for who “he” was? Dobrik claimed she said it was “the guy inside my head,” who told her that “if I came here, everything would be answered.”

Thankfully, the police were “super f**king nice” when they arrived and took the woman to a hospital, prompting a hilarious chat with an officer who advised Dobrik to change his name on social media — something he replied he was a “little late” for.

While this is far from the first time an internet celebrity has been outright stalked, it’s good to know that this situation ended peacefully, with Dobrik understanding that his stalker didn’t have bad intentions, but merely needed help.