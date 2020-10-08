 David Dobrik calls police after "scary" stalker keys his assistant's car - Dexerto
David Dobrik calls police after “scary” stalker keys his assistant’s car

Published: 8/Oct/2020 23:46

by Virginia Glaze
David Dobrik is shown next to his assistant's Ford Bronco.
YouTube / Instagram: David Dobrik

David Dobrik

YouTube star David Dobrik is one of the internet’s most famous content creators — but living in the limelight isn’t always a cake walk, as he discovered after one of his viewers began stalking his home.

Boasting well over 18 million subscribers on YouTube, it comes as little surprise that Dobrik receives the occasional unwanted visitor at his house, which has happened several times before.

However, this latest incident took a dark turn, as revealed during an episode of Dobrik and Jason Nash’s ‘VIEWS’ podcast in early October where the star revealed one viewer took things a little too far.

During the episode, Dobrik explained that the fan — a young woman in her “early twenties” — had sat outside of his home on the street curb for two days before banging on the door, yelling his name.

David Dobrik speaks to the camera.
YouTube: David Dobrik
In an episode of his VIEWS podcast with Jason Nash, David Dobrik revealed a disturbing encounter with a woman who was stalking him.

After Dobrik went outside to investigate, he reported that the viewer suffered from appeared to be a “panic attack” and quickly shouted “Nevermind, you can’t help me,” before “storming” out of his driveway.

Understandably concerned, Dobrik and company followed the woman, to no avail — but a day later, a neighbor texted the YouTuber that someone had keyed his assistant, Natalie’s, Ford Bronco.

The vehicle (pictured below) was etched with symbols, according to Dobrik, which included his name written in odd lettering.

Upon investigating the car, David found that the woman was nearby, claiming she wanted to “apologize” — but quickly became what he described as “scary,” prompting him to call law enforcement for help in case things got sticky.

Luckily, the star was adamant that he didn’t want to “get her in trouble” but instead wanted her to “get help,” to which she agreed.

While waiting on the police to arrive, Dobrik asked the woman why she’d stalked him, to which she replied: “He told me to just go for it.”

As for who “he” was? Dobrik claimed she said it was “the guy inside my head,” who told her that “if I came here, everything would be answered.”

Thankfully, the police were “super f**king nice” when they arrived and took the woman to a hospital, prompting a hilarious chat with an officer who advised Dobrik to change his name on social media — something he replied he was a “little late” for.

While this is far from the first time an internet celebrity has been outright stalked, it’s good to know that this situation ended peacefully, with Dobrik understanding that his stalker didn’t have bad intentions, but merely needed help.

Pokemon

Pokemon GO streamer has phone & car stolen while live on Twitch

Published: 8/Oct/2020 21:24 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 21:27

by Brent Koepp
pokemon go
Pixabay / Twitch

Pokemon Go

A Pokemon GO player’s livestream was interrupted when a mugger robbed them in front of viewers. The Trainer’s phone and car were stolen during the broadcast.

Pokemon GO took the world by storm in 2016, as players from all over ventured outside of their homes to catch their favorite monsters. The mobile title developed by Niantic brought the beloved Nintendo RPG to real life for millions.

Unfortunately, because the game takes place in the real world, unexpected things can happen – from fans assaulting each other over Gyms, to even murder. On October 8, a streamer’s broadcast quickly turned violent after they were mugged, much to the horror of their audience.

pokemon go player catching croagunk
Twitch: xDeezzNutzx
The Pokemon GO player was robbed while trying to catch a Croagunk.

Pokemon GO player robbed live on stream

Pokemon GO streamer Anthony ‘xDeezzNutzx’ was broadcasting live on October 8 when his Twitch stream was abruptly brought to a halt. The player was trying to catch a Croagunk when a stranger attacked him.

While there is no video of the incident, viewers tuning it could hear the audio of the terrifying moment. “Whoa dude, I’m live! I’m live! I don’t got nothing. I don’t have anything!” the 23-year old told the assailant.

The thief can be heard telling the Pokemon fan “The f**k wrong with you?!” after they tried to resist the theft. The GO stream then cut off after the criminal stole the player’s phone.

The thieves could be heard talking on the stream after multiple attempts to unlock the victim’s phone. “We got to get up through here really quick. Come on. We got his vape, his car keys, let’s get the whip, right,” they said.

It wasn’t long before the criminals realized that the phone was still broadcasting live. “He was going live? Why does he got so many goddamn portable chargers?” they said, before taking off with the stolen items.

According to Reddit, a police investigation is now underway. At the time of writing, the individuals have not yet been found or arrested. Based on the audio, it appears that the streamer was mugged by four individuals.

This story is sadly another example of how unpredictable the real world can actually be. And unfortunately, that means even players trying to enjoy Pokemon GO outside can sometimes get caught up in some scary situations.

