Tana Mongeau responds to Teala Dunn kissing her ex Bella Thorne - Dexerto

 Tana Mongeau responds to Teala Dunn kissing her ex Bella Thorne
Entertainment

Tana Mongeau responds to Teala Dunn kissing her ex Bella Thorne

Published: 7/Oct/2020 15:27

by Alice Hearing
Tana Mongeau, Teala Dunn, Bella Thorne TikTok
Instagram: Teala Dunn/ Instagram: Tana Mongeau

Bella Thorne Tana Mongeau TikTok

Tana Mongeau has responded to a video of her ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne who was filmed kissing another influencer in a TikTok that’s had millions of views.

Bella Thorne was at Clubhouse BH this week, the creator collective founded by Daisy Keech. The “Shake it Up” actress collaborated with influencer Teala Dunn in TikTok videos.

But in one video she was seen kissing her directly on the lips. The clip has already racked up more than 8 million views and 1.5 million likes.

It’s unsurprising that the pair are hanging out, as Teala and Bella have known each other for several years after both appearing on Shake It Up together. Bella makes regular appearances in influencers’ social media posts and even music videos.

Teala Dunn & Bella Thorne Shake It Up
Instagram: Teala Dunn
Bella Thorne and Teala Dunn both starred in Disney Channel’s Shake It Up

Teala recently joined Clubhouse BH and has come under fire in recent weeks for repeatedly posting TikToks that use the same joke, over and over. Her video with Bella Thorne even plays into the same joke where she begins the video saying: “Fun fact, actually really really sad fact.”

Bella is also the ex-girlfriend of popular YouTuber Tana Mongeau. They dated for over a year but broke up in February 2019, and have thrown shade at each other over social media since.

Tana responded to the kiss by duetting the TikTok from her own account, adding: “People really pretend to be my friend,” and then commented “It’s a joke…kinda? Like?”

@tanamongeaulol##duet with @ttlyteala♬ original sound – TTLYTEALA

TikTokers and other influencers weighed in with their opinions too. Harry Jowsey commented: “What happened last time someone hung out with your ex?” referring to drama between the two and Francesca Farago in September.

Francesca and Tana were rumored to be dating, but they got into a fight after Tana posted a video with Harry, Francesca’s ex-boyfriend.

Another user got over 10,000 likes on one comment under Tana’s TikTok that said: “Teala hasn’t even done anything to me, yet she triggers me so much and idek why.”

Teala herself commented: “Girl what???” Despite claiming her response is a joke. But the pair appeared to have resolved any issues that may have come up after Teala tweeted: “Ummm I freaking love @tanamongeau everything’s fine y’all there’s no drama,” and Tana responded with love heart emojis.

Whether a romance is blossoming between Teala and Bella is yet to be determined.

Entertainment

Dellor shocked as Twitch finally unbans him after over a year

Published: 7/Oct/2020 14:54

by Calum Patterson
Dellor streaming on Twitch
Twitch

Dellor Twitch

After just over one year following his permanent ban from Twitch, dellor’s channel has been reinstated on the platform. The former Overwatch pro now says it’s his “second chance.”

Matt ‘dellor’ Vaughn has had a turbulent streaming career – he was dropped from his Overwatch team, Toronto Esports, after a racist outburst, effectively ending his career as a pro player.

Then, in 2019, he was banned from Twitch after telling his female teammate in Apex Legends to “cook a sandwich.” This ban originally earned him an indefinite suspension, before it was reduced to 30 days.

Upon his return however, his partnership had been revoked, leaving him without a sub button, seriously impacting his income. Then, in October 2019, dellor was “banned indefinitely for “self-harm” for breaking a keyboard on stream.”

Dellor streaming on Twitch

This ban prompted the hashtag #freedellor on Twitter, as fans thought the permanent ban was harsh. But, Twitch kept firm, and dellor eventually moved to streaming on YouTube instead.

He pleaded with Twitch to allow him back onto the platform on a handful of occasions. Finally, on October 6, seemingly out of the blue, dellor’s channel was reinstated, and his ban lifted.

“I had given up all hope,” dellor said on Twitter. “After everything I have said about them, Twitch actually unbanned me.”

His channel, complete with over 550,000 followers (and likely more as Twitch rebuilds the follow count after a suspension), is fully intact.

This doesn’t mean though that he will necessarily return to streaming on Twitch though. Being unbanned on the platform at least means he is able to play with friends who are streaming on Twitch themselves.

He is still not partnered on the platform and does not have a subscribe button. He will still be able to earn money through donations, but to access subscriptions or bits will need to become a Twitch affiliate.

However, if he wants to become a partner again, it would mean stopping his YouTube streams altogether, where he has now built up a following since his time away from Twitch.