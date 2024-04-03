KSI says he would “slap” Adin Ross in the face as boxing feud continues

KSI claims he would “slap” Adin Ross in the face if he sees him in-person after sending the Kick streamer a cease and desist order over his boxing event.

British YouTuber KSI isn’t happy with Adin Ross after the Kick star attempted to recruit influencer-boxer ‘Deen the Great’ to fight on his ‘Brand Risk’ boxing card in March.

However, Ross’s plan hit a snag, as KSI’s Misfits Boxing promotion claims exclusive rights to the boxer, meaning that Deen isn’t able to legally fight under another promotion.

Misfits Boxing even sent Ross cease and desist order, who shot back at the company in a heated spat on social media. While Ross’s boxing card went forward on March 23, Deen wasn’t part of it… and now, it looks like things are more tense than ever between Ross and KSI.

KSI opened up about his distaste for the Kick streamer in an episode of the What’s Good podcast on April 3, where he said it’s “on smoke” if he sees Ross in person.

“With me and Adin, I’d slap him in the face,” KSI admitted. “It all started from the boxing stuff. It’s even to the point where I don’t even want to go on Kick now because of Adin. I don’t want to be associated with that platform or anything to do with him.”

“I just think he’s a bit of a d**k head,” he continued. “Like yes, the competition’s good. He’s got his own boxing thing going on. Happy days. We’re not there to disturb that. …when you’ve got his fanbase allegedly doxxing our event and slowing it down for two hours, making people have to leave the venue, have the police come in…”

(Topic begins at 5:30)

Adin Ross’s moderators sent out a message urging the streamer’s fans to stop allegedly doxxing KSI and his family, with some even threatening to swat the YouTuber’s mother amid their legal back-and-forth.

While KSI admitted that Deen the Great was to blame for starting everything, claiming the boxer tried to get out of his contract with Misfits, he accused Ross of “stirring the pot” by recruiting Deen to fight in his event at the same time as Misfits’ own boxing card.

“It just put a sour taste in my mouth,” KSI said. “I was watching it and I was just vexed the whole time.”

At the time of writing, Ross has yet to offer a public reply to KSI, leaving fans awaiting another chapter in this ongoing internet feud.