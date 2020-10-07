 Bryce Hall reveals why he uploaded viral street fight video - Dexerto
Entertainment

Bryce Hall reveals why he uploaded viral street fight video

Published: 8/Oct/2020 0:23

by Virginia Glaze
Bryce Hall speaks to the camera in his podcast studio.
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall

YouTuber and TikTok star Bryce Hall came under fire after uploading a video that showed himself attempting to break up a fight between the Sway House boys and a bystander — and now, he’s revealed his side of the story.

The video, originally taken on September 23, sparked outrage among Hall’s fanbase after being posted on October 4, with many critics calling out the influencer for what appeared to be bad behavior.

However, Sway House member Nick Bean clarified what took place in an Instagram Live stream, stating that the altercation had been his fault and that things ultimately ended on a happy note, while also claiming the incident was “misrepresented” by media outlets.

This didn’t stop some commenters from still finding fault with the situation — especially since a few choice homophobic slurs had been thrown out during the video.

Bryce Hall later told his side of the story during an episode of his “Capital University” podcast on October 7, seeming to confirm Bean’s version of events: A drunk Bean had tossed a traffic cone onto a nearby car, causing the owner to come out of a restaurant to assess the situation.

Bryce claimed that the car’s owner punched Bean in the face twice, leading to the all-out brawl seen in the video. Just like Bean’s statement, he claimed that the group made up in the end; but that wasn’t all he revealed.

The TikToker also explained why he’d even uploaded the video in the first place, stating that he wanted to get ahead of the media outlets to prevent any misinterpreting of the situation.

“We didn’t actually know that there was a video,” Hall admitted, referring to the now-viral clip originally taken from a paparazzi outlet. “I actually tweeted out the video, because I knew it was going to come out. I didn’t want the press articles to switch up the story at all. So I tweeted it out.”

At long last, Hall has finally cleared up the events leading up to the viral video; and while some fans are understanding, it doesn’t look like internet critics are willing to let this one go, regardless of his and Bean’s explanation.

Pokemon

Pokemon GO streamer has phone & car stolen while live on Twitch

Published: 8/Oct/2020 21:24 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 21:27

by Brent Koepp
pokemon go
Pixabay / Twitch

Pokemon Go

A Pokemon GO player’s livestream was interrupted when a mugger robbed them in front of viewers. The Trainer’s phone and car were stolen during the broadcast.

Pokemon GO took the world by storm in 2016, as players from all over ventured outside of their homes to catch their favorite monsters. The mobile title developed by Niantic brought the beloved Nintendo RPG to real life for millions.

Unfortunately, because the game takes place in the real world, unexpected things can happen – from fans assaulting each other over Gyms, to even murder. On October 8, a streamer’s broadcast quickly turned violent after they were mugged, much to the horror of their audience.

pokemon go player catching croagunk
Twitch: xDeezzNutzx
The Pokemon GO player was robbed while trying to catch a Croagunk.

Pokemon GO player robbed live on stream

Pokemon GO streamer Anthony ‘xDeezzNutzx’ was broadcasting live on October 8 when his Twitch stream was abruptly brought to a halt. The player was trying to catch a Croagunk when a stranger attacked him.

While there is no video of the incident, viewers tuning it could hear the audio of the terrifying moment. “Whoa dude, I’m live! I’m live! I don’t got nothing. I don’t have anything!” the 23-year old told the assailant.

The thief can be heard telling the Pokemon fan “The f**k wrong with you?!” after they tried to resist the theft. The GO stream then cut off after the criminal stole the player’s phone.

The thieves could be heard talking on the stream after multiple attempts to unlock the victim’s phone. “We got to get up through here really quick. Come on. We got his vape, his car keys, let’s get the whip, right,” they said.

It wasn’t long before the criminals realized that the phone was still broadcasting live. “He was going live? Why does he got so many goddamn portable chargers?” they said, before taking off with the stolen items.

According to Reddit, a police investigation is now underway. At the time of writing, the individuals have not yet been found or arrested. Based on the audio, it appears that the streamer was mugged by four individuals.

This story is sadly another example of how unpredictable the real world can actually be. And unfortunately, that means even players trying to enjoy Pokemon GO outside can sometimes get caught up in some scary situations.

