Bryce Hall reveals why he uploaded viral street fight video - Dexerto

YouTuber and TikTok star Bryce Hall came under fire after uploading a video that showed himself attempting to break up a fight between the Sway House boys and a bystander — and now, he’s revealed his side of the story.

The video, originally taken on September 23, sparked outrage among Hall’s fanbase after being posted on October 4, with many critics calling out the influencer for what appeared to be bad behavior.

However, Sway House member Nick Bean clarified what took place in an Instagram Live stream, stating that the altercation had been his fault and that things ultimately ended on a happy note, while also claiming the incident was “misrepresented” by media outlets.

This didn’t stop some commenters from still finding fault with the situation — especially since a few choice homophobic slurs had been thrown out during the video.

we don’t condone violence, but if you punch someone in front of us, we’ll have no choice but to defend ourselves. pic.twitter.com/2SC2MHLqhB — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) October 5, 2020

Bryce Hall later told his side of the story during an episode of his “Capital University” podcast on October 7, seeming to confirm Bean’s version of events: A drunk Bean had tossed a traffic cone onto a nearby car, causing the owner to come out of a restaurant to assess the situation.

Bryce claimed that the car’s owner punched Bean in the face twice, leading to the all-out brawl seen in the video. Just like Bean’s statement, he claimed that the group made up in the end; but that wasn’t all he revealed.

The TikToker also explained why he’d even uploaded the video in the first place, stating that he wanted to get ahead of the media outlets to prevent any misinterpreting of the situation.

“We didn’t actually know that there was a video,” Hall admitted, referring to the now-viral clip originally taken from a paparazzi outlet. “I actually tweeted out the video, because I knew it was going to come out. I didn’t want the press articles to switch up the story at all. So I tweeted it out.”

At long last, Hall has finally cleared up the events leading up to the viral video; and while some fans are understanding, it doesn’t look like internet critics are willing to let this one go, regardless of his and Bean’s explanation.

