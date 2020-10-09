Are Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan dating? Flirty TikToks fuel rumors - Dexerto

Tiktokers are convinced that Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan are dating after the pair have started posting videos of them getting pretty close.

Tayler Holder is a member of the Hype House (although he recently stopped living with the TikTok collective) and has 15.7 million followers on TikTok. He recently started getting very close to fellow TikToker Charly Jordan, a model, and member of Clubhouse BH.

In the past week, the pair have begun hanging out more and in some videos, the pair clearly have a lot of chemistry. On Thursday Tayler posted a TikTok of him cuddling up to Charly with the caption “Best friend” and lip-syncing to a song with the lyrics “that’s my best friend, that’s my best friend, she’s not my girlfriend, she’s my best friend.” In another TikTok, Tayler is seen running up and lifting Charly off the ground in a bear hug.

Naturally, fans of the creators are suspicious, especially after Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck kept claiming they were “best friends” in the weeks leading up to the confirmation that they’re dating.

One person sarcastically commented on Tayler’s post “Too many besties on this app,” another commented “Remember when Bryce did this with Addison,” after Bryce Hall and Addison Rae also consistently denied they were in a relationship.

Over on Charly’s TikTok, fans seem convinced the pair are already confirmed, with one writing “Sommer Ray missed out and Tayler moved on to something better.” Another person wrote, “I kinda ship this too hard.”

Rumors that Charly and Tayler were dating started shortly after Sommer Ray and Tayler Holder broke up back in July, with the two spotted out at a restaurant together. Tayler was forced to tweet that he was single yet again and “allowed to have friends.”

Charly also responded, in an Interview with Celebrity Livin, claiming that she was already in the restaurant for a meeting and added that they were just friends.

“It was supposed to be a work meeting but the person bailed, so I just texted him to come have lunch,” she revealed, “they turned it into a whole thing, but he’s just the homie.”