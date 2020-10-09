 Are Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan dating? Flirty TikToks fuel rumors - Dexerto
Are Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan dating? Flirty TikToks fuel rumors

Published: 9/Oct/2020 16:56

by Alice Hearing
Charly Jordan Tayler Holder dating rumours
Instagram: Tayler Holder/ Instagram: Charly Jordan

Tiktokers are convinced that Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan are dating after the pair have started posting videos of them getting pretty close.

Tayler Holder is a member of the Hype House (although he recently stopped living with the TikTok collective) and has 15.7 million followers on TikTok. He recently started getting very close to fellow TikToker Charly Jordan, a model, and member of Clubhouse BH.

In the past week, the pair have begun hanging out more and in some videos, the pair clearly have a lot of chemistry. On Thursday Tayler posted a TikTok of him cuddling up to Charly with the caption “Best friend” and lip-syncing to a song with the lyrics “that’s my best friend, that’s my best friend, she’s not my girlfriend, she’s my best friend.” In another TikTok, Tayler is seen running up and lifting Charly off the ground in a bear hug.

Naturally, fans of the creators are suspicious, especially after Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck kept claiming they were “best friends” in the weeks leading up to the confirmation that they’re dating.

Tayler Holder Charli D'Amelio Alex Warren Hype House
Instagram: Tayler Holder
Tayler is still a part of the Hype House despite moving to a different location

One person sarcastically commented on Tayler’s post “Too many besties on this app,” another commented “Remember when Bryce did this with Addison,” after Bryce Hall and Addison Rae also consistently denied they were in a relationship.

@itstaylerholderBest friend 😝 @charlyjordan♬ Bestfriend – Lin

Over on Charly’s TikTok, fans seem convinced the pair are already confirmed, with one writing “Sommer Ray missed out and Tayler moved on to something better.” Another person wrote, “I kinda ship this too hard.”

@charlyjordanMy boo thangs @markellwashington1 @itstaylerholder♬ original sound – that_girl_slayed

Rumors that Charly and Tayler were dating started shortly after Sommer Ray and Tayler Holder broke up back in July, with the two spotted out at a restaurant together. Tayler was forced to tweet that he was single yet again and “allowed to have friends.”

Charly also responded, in an Interview with Celebrity Livin, claiming that she was already in the restaurant for a meeting and added that they were just friends.

“It was supposed to be a work meeting but the person bailed, so I just texted him to come have lunch,” she revealed, “they turned it into a whole thing, but he’s just the homie.”

Chase Hudson to appear in movie directed by Machine Gun Kelly

Published: 9/Oct/2020 14:55

by Alice Hearing
Chase Hudson lilhuddy Machine Gun Kelly
Instagram: Chase Hudson/ Paulien Zomer

Popular TikTok star Chase “lilhuddy” Hudson has revealed that he’s going to appear alongside rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly in a mystery project soon to be revealed.

Chase is a member of the Hype House and one of TikTok’s biggest names. He has 25.3 million followers and previously dated Charli D’Amelio, the queen of the app with more than 91 million followers.

Machine Gun Kelly has just released his pop-punk album “Tickets to my Downfall,” which is currently at number 1 in the Billboard album chart. The rapper and singer is the man of the moment, having recently collaborated with musicians including Halsey and Blackbear, and now he’s involving TikTokers too.

In an Instagram post, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that TikTok heartthrob Chase is heavily involved in his latest project, which wrapped up on Thursday night. The singer filmed himself holding a camera and shouting “last day of the movie, let’s go!” with LilHuddy in a pink outfit next to rapper Mod Sun. He also explained that it was his first time directing.

Chase Hudson lilhuddy TikTok
Instagram: Chase Hudson
Chase Hudson has more than 25 million TikTok followers

All week, the singer and Chase have been working on a “huge” project that is only being described as a “movie” by all involved. It also looks as though Blink 182’s Travis Barker has a role in the production after he appeared in Mod Sun’s Instagram stories on set, but no more details have been revealed. In a later post, Machine Gun Kelly described it as the “best week of my life.”

It looks as though the project will be Chase Hudson’s first significant acting role, though he previously appeared briefly in the music video for Blueberry Faygo by Lil Mosey earlier this year.

However, fans have had mixed reactions to Chase Hudson’’s involvement. Under Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram post, some were unimpressed with one person writing “I was hyped ’til I seen Huddy,” while another person wrote, “Yay I’m so happy for Chase to be a part of this!”

But those involved in the production have nothing but nice things to say about the 18-year-old. Mod Sun posted an Instagram story featuring Chase saying “This is one of my new best friends for life. I believe in this kid fully. I cannot wait to see the kind of art that we just did… Chase, you blew my mind kid, I love you forever.”