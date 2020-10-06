Noah Beck finally confirms he's dating Dixie D'Amelio - Dexerto

After weeks of subtle hints and teasers across social media, TikTok celebrities Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio have finally made their relationship official.

When it comes to relationships, the past few months have been eventful for D’Amelio to say the least. Following on from a scandalous period with Griffin Johnson, she was quickly seen out and about with Beck. This immediately caught fire on social media and even led to a diss track from her ex.

However, public appearances together haven’t slowed down one bit. The two have even poked fun at one another in recent videos about the rumors of their relationship status.

While they shot down speculation from fans initially, claiming that they were “just best friends,” that no longer appears to be the case for the TikTok duo.

“Who is Noach Beck dating? I am dating Dixie D’Amelio,” he confirmed in an unreleased video snippet that made its way to the TikTokRoom Instagram account. There was no sarcasm in his voice, the video didn’t appear to be a gag in any way, his answer seemed completely genuine.

While it may come as no surprise to their millions of collective fans, this is the first public confirmation. Up until now, the two had shied away from being an official couple in the public eye. Even with suggestive music videos making the rounds, they were still adamant about keeping things under wraps, until now that is.

“Dixie’s amazing,” Beck added in the unreleased clip for a future YouTube upload. “She’s an awesome girl. It’s been really fun so I’m excited for the future.”

There’s no telling when the pair might come out with official posts on their own social media accounts. Though these can’t be too far off if Beck is already revealing the information in a simple Q&A-type video.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled over the coming days as everything from Instagram posts to duo TikToks will likely help spread the news.