 Noah Beck finally confirms he's dating Dixie D'Amelio - Dexerto
Noah Beck finally confirms he’s dating Dixie D’Amelio

Published: 6/Oct/2020 4:59

by Brad Norton
Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck dating
Instagram: Dixiedamelio

Dixie D'Amelio

After weeks of subtle hints and teasers across social media, TikTok celebrities Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio have finally made their relationship official.

When it comes to relationships, the past few months have been eventful for D’Amelio to say the least. Following on from a scandalous period with Griffin Johnson, she was quickly seen out and about with Beck. This immediately caught fire on social media and even led to a diss track from her ex.

However, public appearances together haven’t slowed down one bit. The two have even poked fun at one another in recent videos about the rumors of their relationship status.

While they shot down speculation from fans initially, claiming that they were “just best friends,” that no longer appears to be the case for the TikTok duo.

Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio Instagram
Instagram: Noahbeck
The two haven’t kept their public appearances a secret over the past few weeks.

“Who is Noach Beck dating? I am dating Dixie D’Amelio,” he confirmed in an unreleased video snippet that made its way to the TikTokRoom Instagram account. There was no sarcasm in his voice, the video didn’t appear to be a gag in any way, his answer seemed completely genuine.

While it may come as no surprise to their millions of collective fans, this is the first public confirmation. Up until now, the two had shied away from being an official couple in the public eye. Even with suggestive music videos making the rounds, they were still adamant about keeping things under wraps, until now that is.

“Dixie’s amazing,” Beck added in the unreleased clip for a future YouTube upload. “She’s an awesome girl. It’s been really fun so I’m excited for the future.”

There’s no telling when the pair might come out with official posts on their own social media accounts. Though these can’t be too far off if Beck is already revealing the information in a simple Q&A-type video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled over the coming days as everything from Instagram posts to duo TikToks will likely help spread the news.

Viral TikToker Doggface shocked after juice company gifts him new truck

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:02

by Alice Hearing
DoggFace viral TikTok Oceanspray
TikTok: 420DoggFace280

TikTok

This year might be a huge dumpster fire, but the internet is obsessed with this one TikToker with immaculate vibes, who goes by Doggface online. His positivity has now spread so far that Ocean Spray has bought him a truck and a ton of juice.

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca initially blew up on September 25 after he posted a video of him skateboarding along a road to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac and drinking from a bottle of cranberry juice. The TikTok has had more than 25 million views, and some of the app’s biggest stars commented about how much they loved the clip.

Stars including King Science, Demi Skipper, Casey Hamilton, and even Marshmello himself lauded the video’s euphoric atmosphere. Cole Walliser, known for his slow-mo celebrity videos straight from the red carpet, even created his own version.

Other people were insanely impressed with one person writing “Gonna tell my kids this was Jesus.” Another person wrote, “This is his world and we’re really just living in it.” The official Twitter account for Fleetwood Mac reshared the post saying “We love this!”. Even band member Mick Fleetwood has himself joined TikTok and recreated the iconic clip.

Instagram: Doggface280
Doggface grew from 700k to more than 2m TikTok followers in less than 2 weeks

As a result, Doggface went from 700,000 followers on TikTok to more than 2 million in less than two weeks. Almost every video he has posted since has comfortably hit more than 1 million views.

Nathan was visibly shocked in a video he posted to his Instagram when Ocean Spray presented him with a cranberry-red, brand new truck filled to the brim with bottles of juice.

Now his fans are even more ecstatic after Doggface posted a video of him driving, instead of skateboarding, still drinking cranberry juice and vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s dreams, with the caption “Thanks for the new wheels ocean spray!”

@mickfleetwood@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

TikToker IllusionMusic commented “Have no words to describe how awesome this is,” while Dadlifejason wrote “Earned it bro. You made them a BAGGG.”

The glee spread to Twitter too after user @pricklepeach went viral, with more than 360,000 likes on one tweet, revealing the amazing news, and thanking the company’s CEO Tom Hayes for celebrating the internet sensation.

In addition to the generous gift from Ocean Spray, Fleetwood Mac’s hit song has reportedly seen their streams spike, and DoggFace himself has received $10,000 from fans after they learned he had been living in an RV with no running water.

After spreading love and positivity to millions of people online during such a difficult time, Nathan Apodaca deserves nothing less.