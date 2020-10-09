 Thomas Petrou slams Bryce Hall's accusations of stealing from Hype House - Dexerto
Thomas Petrou slams Bryce Hall’s accusations of stealing from Hype House

Published: 9/Oct/2020 1:00

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Bryce Hall / Thomas Petrou

TikTok stars Thomas Petrou and Bryce Hall have sparked quite the feud after Hall accused Petrou — co-founder of the Hype House — of stealing money from his own content creators.

It’s no secret that the Hype House and the Sway House aren’t on friendly terms, with the two getting into a fierce beef throughout this past year (remember that time the Sway boys drove to the Hype House to confront Chase Hudson?).

While Hall has confirmed that their feud with the Hype House is definitely real, it seems that he’s going “full send” on his distaste for the group by accusing co-founder Thomas Petrou of outright stealing money from the HH’s content creators.

During an interview with Tom Ward on October 8, Hall made some serious claims about Petrou’s business practices, stating that he’d “stolen” money from the TikTokers working underneath the content collective.

“I’ll say it — he steals money,” Hall stated. “He steals money from those kids. These kids are — I love a lot of people in the Hype House, but they are not the smartest people. …maybe not now, because I haven’t talked to them in four or five months, and maybe somebody said something to him, but he, at the beginning, was stealing money for sure.”

(Topic begins at 37:00)

Hall’s claims didn’t go unnoticed; Petrou responded to the accusations shortly thereafter, denying having ever stolen money from those in the Hype House in a pointed Instagram reply on a tea page.

“That’s a complete lie,” he wrote. “I’ve never taken a percentage of anyone in the Hype House. Ask everyone who’s a part of it. The whole reason I started this was to help the people around me make sure they weren’t getting taken advantage of by their managers and agents.”

Thomas Petrou denies Bryce Hall's allegations of stealing money from Hype House creators.

This isn’t the first time Hall has struck out at Petrou in recent days, either; the Sway House TikToker also slammed Thomas’s spending habits, claiming that he “spends his money like an idiot” on pricey cars instead of saving up wisely.

For now, it doesn’t look like there’s any love lost between these two social media stars as things continue to escalate between two of TikTok’s biggest creators.

Entertainment

David Dobrik calls police after “scary” stalker keys his assistant’s car

Published: 8/Oct/2020 23:46

by Virginia Glaze
David Dobrik is shown next to his assistant's Ford Bronco.
YouTube / Instagram: David Dobrik

YouTube star David Dobrik is one of the internet’s most famous content creators — but living in the limelight isn’t always a cake walk, as he discovered after one of his viewers began stalking his home.

Boasting well over 18 million subscribers on YouTube, it comes as little surprise that Dobrik receives the occasional unwanted visitor at his house, which has happened several times before.

However, this latest incident took a dark turn, as revealed during an episode of Dobrik and Jason Nash’s ‘VIEWS’ podcast in early October where the star revealed one viewer took things a little too far.

During the episode, Dobrik explained that the fan — a young woman in her “early twenties” — had sat outside of his home on the street curb for two days before banging on the door, yelling his name.

David Dobrik speaks to the camera.
YouTube: David Dobrik
In an episode of his VIEWS podcast with Jason Nash, David Dobrik revealed a disturbing encounter with a woman who was stalking him.

After Dobrik went outside to investigate, he reported that the viewer suffered from appeared to be a “panic attack” and quickly shouted “Nevermind, you can’t help me,” before “storming” out of his driveway.

Understandably concerned, Dobrik and company followed the woman, to no avail — but a day later, a neighbor texted the YouTuber that someone had keyed his assistant, Natalie’s, Ford Bronco.

The vehicle (pictured below) was etched with symbols, according to Dobrik, which included his name written in odd lettering.

Upon investigating the car, David found that the woman was nearby, claiming she wanted to “apologize” — but quickly became what he described as “scary,” prompting him to call law enforcement for help in case things got sticky.

Luckily, the star was adamant that he didn’t want to “get her in trouble” but instead wanted her to “get help,” to which she agreed.

While waiting on the police to arrive, Dobrik asked the woman why she’d stalked him, to which she replied: “He told me to just go for it.”

As for who “he” was? Dobrik claimed she said it was “the guy inside my head,” who told her that “if I came here, everything would be answered.”

Thankfully, the police were “super f**king nice” when they arrived and took the woman to a hospital, prompting a hilarious chat with an officer who advised Dobrik to change his name on social media — something he replied he was a “little late” for.

While this is far from the first time an internet celebrity has been outright stalked, it’s good to know that this situation ended peacefully, with Dobrik understanding that his stalker didn’t have bad intentions, but merely needed help.