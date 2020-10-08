Is viral TikTok star Bella Poarch joining 100 Thieves? - Dexerto

Some fans believe that TikTok star Bella Poarch may soon be joining 100 Thieves thanks to some videos she has posted — but is it actually happening?

Bella Poarch is somewhat new to the light of TikTok fame, having created the most liked video on the platform in September, reaching over 30 million likes (and counting) bopping her head to Millie B’s ‘M to the B’.

The simplicity of the video, and satisfaction of the perfect timing, clearly made it a hit among fans and has likely helped Bella push to achieve more success in the online world: more, perhaps, than she would have imagined such a simple video could.

Now, just a few weeks after taking the crown, Poarch is being linked with esports and online entertainment organization 100 Thieves, thanks to several videos posted on TikTok.

On October 3, Bella was spotted livestreaming on TikTok from 100 Thieves’ Cash App Compound in Los Angeles, which first raised many questions from fans of both Bella and 100T.

Then, on October 4, Poarch posted a video to TikTok wearing the cream 100 Thieves hoodie, which prompted even more rumors to start circulating, especially as she has shared her enjoyment of gaming on her various social media platforms over time.

The rumors started to pick up steam, and even Esports Talk’s Jake Lucky suggested that he thinks a signing would “make sense.”

Tik Tok star Bella Poarch has streamed from 100 Thieves facility and been wearing the merch, I don’t know if this means a signing but would make sense with them landing Neeko. pic.twitter.com/nIAfYZnmX7 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 8, 2020

Obviously, with 100T’s signing of Neekolul in July, the team isn’t content with just picking up the biggest names in gaming, they’re looking to gain notoriety in all corners of viral content, and Poarch would fit the bill perfectly in that regard.

Although there’s no real evidence to support this as of yet, it’s not outside the realms of possibility, so keep your eyes peeled.