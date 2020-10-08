 Is viral TikTok star Bella Poarch joining 100 Thieves? - Dexerto
Is viral TikTok star Bella Poarch joining 100 Thieves?

Published: 8/Oct/2020 14:45

by Jacob Hale
100 Thieves / TikTok: bellapoarch

Some fans believe that TikTok star Bella Poarch may soon be joining 100 Thieves thanks to some videos she has posted — but is it actually happening?

Bella Poarch is somewhat new to the light of TikTok fame, having created the most liked video on the platform in September, reaching over 30 million likes (and counting) bopping her head to Millie B’s ‘M to the B’.

The simplicity of the video, and satisfaction of the perfect timing, clearly made it a hit among fans and has likely helped Bella push to achieve more success in the online world: more, perhaps, than she would have imagined such a simple video could.

bella poarch plush
Instagram: bella.poarch
Poarch became a viral sensation in September, and it looks like it could pay off big time.

Now, just a few weeks after taking the crown, Poarch is being linked with esports and online entertainment organization 100 Thieves, thanks to several videos posted on TikTok.

On October 3, Bella was spotted livestreaming on TikTok from 100 Thieves’ Cash App Compound in Los Angeles, which first raised many questions from fans of both Bella and 100T.

100 Thieves Bella Poarch TikTok
TikTok: bellapoarch
Bella was streaming from the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound.

Then, on October 4, Poarch posted a video to TikTok wearing the cream 100 Thieves hoodie, which prompted even more rumors to start circulating, especially as she has shared her enjoyment of gaming on her various social media platforms over time.

The rumors started to pick up steam, and even Esports Talk’s Jake Lucky suggested that he thinks a signing would “make sense.”

Obviously, with 100T’s signing of Neekolul in July, the team isn’t content with just picking up the biggest names in gaming, they’re looking to gain notoriety in all corners of viral content, and Poarch would fit the bill perfectly in that regard.

Although there’s no real evidence to support this as of yet, it’s not outside the realms of possibility, so keep your eyes peeled.

TikTok makeup artist looks terrifying as Rick & Morty’s Mr. Meeseeks

Published: 8/Oct/2020 16:56

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Abby Roberts

Share

Cosplay TikTok

Popular TikToker Abby Roberts has transformed herself into Mr. Meeseeks from Netflix’s Rick & Morty using only make-up, and the results are insane.

Abby Roberts (Abby artistry) is a British TikToker and makeup artist with more than 12.4 million followers on the app. Abby is well known for her incredible makeup skills, cosplay, and ridiculous transformations into different characters. Abby is also dating fellow TikToker Noen Eubanks.

Abby consistently challenges the boundaries of how far makeup can go in altering someone’s appearance, and if you thought she couldn’t turn into a cartoon, you thought wrong.

In her latest project, and potentially in the spirit of spooky season, Abby covered her entire face in blue and drew on a giant smile with terrifying teeth. She completed the look with a bright orange wig and a blue zip-up jacket.

Abby Roberts artistry tiktok
Instagram: Abby Roberts
Abby Roberts is well-known on TikTok for pushing makeup boundaries

In the Rick & Morty universe, Mr. Meeseeks is a creature that appears throughout the seasons. They are created to serve a singular purpose and will go to any length to fulfill that. When they do, they expire and vanish into the air. While they don’t sound so scary, fans of the show will know just how creepy and disturbing the creatures can be.

She captioned her video, “This is probably my scariest look this Halloween I’m sorry” and added “cause y’all needed some more nightmare fuel,” eventually admitting in a third and final TikTok that the look is “a regret.”

@abbyrartistrythis is probably my scariest look this halloween i’m sorry 💀♬ let me know… – ok

Halloween fanatics can expect exciting things from Abby in the countdown to October 31. Already this month Abby has shown off her amazing Harley Quinn cosplay, experimented with eye blood makeup.

Abby also debuted a Halloween special trailer on YouTube where she is filmed sitting on a huge red throne dressed as the devil in front of satin red curtains.

Fans can see more Halloween content on Abby’s YouTube channel every Friday at 11 am PST in October.