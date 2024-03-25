Bryce Hall finally agrees to fight Tayler Holder in bare knuckle boxing match

TikTok star Bryce Hall has finally agreed to fight fellow influencer Tayler Holder in a bare knuckle boxing match after months of feuding.

The beef between Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder is finally coming to a head, as Hall has officially agreed to face off with his longtime rival in a bare knuckle boxing match.

He agreed to the fight in a series of comments on Twitter/X after telling boxing promotion Happy Punch that he’d happily fight Holder in a bare knuckle boxing match.

Holder agreed, writing, “Cool, send me the contract.”

“You have no idea what you just signed up for buddy,” Hall replied, saying the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship would be in touch, a league he’s fought in before.

He followed up with another post, saying, “Easy. Sending contract.”

Judging by these posts, it looks like a match between the two TikTok stars is all but certain — something netizens have been waiting for since 2022.

The beef between these TikTokers goes back over a year, when Holder was unfollowed en masse by a slew of other creators amid murky allegations. Hall was open about his distaste for Holder after this incident and even called him out for a boxing match on several occasions.

However, Holder wasn’t enthusiastic about facing off with Hall, calling his boxing challenges “weird.” It looks like his tune has changed, though, as Holder offered to fight Hall in early 2024, marking a major turn in his previous stance on the subject.

Interestingly, it was Hall who declined the offer this time, saying he didn’t want to give Holder a platform… but now, it looks like the deal is officially on as these two work out a contract to end their feud once and for all.