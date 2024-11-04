Valkyrae reveals her type and explains her “biggest icks” in men

Valkyrae is one of the most popular content creators in the world and has been in the business for many years.

In an episode of the Press ESC podcast uploaded on November 3, 2024, Valkyrae and Alythuh spent most of the episode talking about their love lives.

Early on, Valkyrae admitted she would never consider returning to another public relationship and didn’t think the experience was “worth it.”

Later in the conversation, Alythuh, whose real name is Lisa, asked Rae to share her type of man.

While Valkyrae initially had trouble pinning down her type as “everyone [she] has seen has been so different” and has always been focused on personality when it comes to partners, she then listed off a few things she does prioritize in men.

Topic starts at 46:00 minute mark

The first thing she pointed out was that she “needs someone who is just as busy or understands” as for her, work is a major priority and not something she wants to become an obstacle in a relationship.

On the other hand, she also revealed that she likes it when a guy can “chill the way [she] wants to chill.”

When Lisa asked about what some of her major “icks” or red flags in men are, Valkyrae didn’t hesitate before stating that she does not like people who “chew with their mouths open.”

In addition, she discussed how she is likely to find men unattractive if they are “cringe.”

Throughout her journey in content creation, her love life has often been a topic of conversation, mainly after she split with her ex-boyfriend and fellow streamer Sonii.

After the two split in 2020 after four years of dating, Valkyrae called out Sonii for cheating on her and repeatedly lying throughout their relationship.

Despite being years since they broke up, their past relationship and Rae’s private life are still major topics of conversation to this day.