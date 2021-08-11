Bella Poarch channels her chakra as Hinata in surprising Naruto cosplay

TikTok star-turned-music artist Bella Poarch is unleashing her inner anime fan — and her own fanbase can’t get enough of her cosplay skills.

Bella Poarch first rose to fame via TikTok after creating the most-liked video on the platform ever. The simple lip-syncing clip has racked up over 51 million likes thus far, skyrocketing her to internet stardom almost overnight.

Poarch is far more than a social media mogul; the influencer, like many of her fellow TikTok compatriots, has proved that she’s got a serious creative side after debuting her very first song ‘Build a Bitch’ earlier this year.

Her feminist anthem has gone on to break some major milestones on YouTube and even broke into the Billboard Hot 100 — and now, she’s getting ready to unleash her next track, ‘Inferno.’

Advertisement

Sometimes I like to pretend I’m Hinata😌 pic.twitter.com/1wRND9tc0z — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) August 11, 2021

However, Poarch isn’t some unreachable, unrelatable celebrity… in fact, she seems to have quite the nerdy side, as she unveiled her cosplay of Naruto’s Hinata in a tweet on August 11.

It’s safe to say that her fanbase is LIVING for this unexpected turn of events — but it’s really not that surprising, at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch)

In fact, Poarch has cosplayed on a number of occasions, and this isn’t even the first time she’s dressed up as Hinata. Poarch first shared the cosplay to Instagram in February, complete with whited-out contacts and a lengthy wig.

That’s not all; Poarch has also donned a Deadpool cosplay in the past, which has garnered an impressive 2.2 million likes. (We can totally see Ryan Reynolds jamming out to ‘Build a Bitch’ in the next Deadpool movie.)

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch)

It seems that Bella Poarch has long been a fan of anime, with several pics on her Instagram showing her wearing the classic Akatsuki uniform and even posing with a giant statue of One Piece’s Luffy in Japan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch)

Now we’re left wondering if Poarch will ever reference anime in any of her upcoming music videos… and considering how much of a Naruto fan she is, it’s not a stretch to hope for it!