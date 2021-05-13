Watch Bella Poarch and Valkyrae in "Build a Bitch" music video - Dexerto

TikTok star Bella Poarch is releasing her very first music video featuring the one and only Valkyrae, and fans are more excited than ever for this unexpected but highly-anticipated collaboration.

It seems like more and more TikTokers are jumping into the music industry lately, and Bella Poarch is one of them. Poarch, who went viral in 2020 for getting the most likes on a TikTok ever, has become quite an icon in the online world — and now, she’s taking her talents to the music biz.

On April 30, Poarch dropped a 15-second clip of a music video for her upcoming single ‘Build a Bitch,’ showing the star’s disembodied head atop a workbench as she waxed poetical about the constant criticism women receive about their bodies online.

Advertisement

Needless to say, fans were thrilled; but that wasn’t the only reason the hype was building. 100 Thieves streamer Valkyrae also teased a “big announcement” in the midst of this, which caused some to speculate that she could be appearing in the music vid.

Having already appeared in Corpse Husband’s ‘Daywalker’ video, it certainly seemed like a possibility — and this turned out to be true, with Valkyrae confirming she’d be making a feature in the video a short while later.

Where to watch Build a Bitch music video

Fans can catch Bella Poarch’s Build a Bitch on May 14 via her very own YouTube channel.

The video is set to go live at May 13, 9 PM PST (May 14, 12 AM EST), so make sure to set your alarms so you don’t miss out on one of the biggest musical premieres in the influencer space so far.

Advertisement

This isn’t Poarch’s first musical venture, either; the TikToker appeared in the music video for Sub Urban’s ‘Cirque’ early March, so the fact that she’s starting her own career in the industry doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, but rather a welcome development for the star.

With names like Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae and Chase Hudson kickstarting their own blossoming music careers, the time seems ripe for influencers to hop into the game while they can, and we can’t wait to see where Poarch’s songs take her in the future.