TikToker Bella Bradford announces her own death at 24 in pre-recorded video

TikToker Bella Bradford announced her own death at 24 during the final stages of her battle with a rare, terminal cancer.

Bella Bradford had nearly 14,000 followers and over 350,000 likes on her TikTok page, where she often shared content like outfit checks, unboxings, GRWM, and health updates.

On October 15, the content creator died at the age of 24, after a battle with a rare cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma, which affected the muscle in her jaw. She’d been diagnosed with the illness in 2021.

Bella bid farewell to her fans with a final “get ready with me” video, intended to be posted after her death. The caption in the October 31 clip revealed that she died “peacefully” and was “surrounded by the people she loves most.”

“I hope that you can look back on all my videos and find a little bit of joy in your day, if you ever need a pick-me-up,” Bella said in the video. “Remember that you live every day, and you only die once, so make every day count.”

She concluded, “Thank you guys so much for this wild and wonderful ride. I hope you all have beautiful, amazing lives. I wish all the best for every single one of you.”

Earlier this year, Bella opened up about her cancer diagnosis, which she received at only 22 years old. She underwent a year of treatment, including radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and fertility procedures.

The TikToker shared that she had reached a “cancer intermission” and was planning a trip to Europe with friends. However, just 10 days before her departure, she discovered that her cancer had returned in the same location and had grown “majorly.”

In her posthumous video, the 24-year-old included a lengthy goodbye message to her followers. “Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful,” she wrote.

“Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of purpose in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people.”

She encouraged her viewers to “live each day with as much significance as the next,” adding, “What a privilege it is to grow old. Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion.”

Tributes have since flooded TikTok for the influencer, with many expressing how much they’ll miss her content, while others wish they had found her page sooner.

Bella isn’t the only content creator to have died this year. Just last month, YouTuber Graham ‘Dingo’ Dinkelman died due to complications from a cobra attack.