Valkyrae cosplays DC’s Starfire and it’s her best one yet

YouTube streaming star Valkyrae has blown fans away this Halloween with another seriously impressive cosplay, pulling off a near-perfect outfit of DC Comics’ Starfire. Taking a look back at her past cosplays, this might be her best yet.

Valkyrae is best known as a streamer, but she’s also often impressed with her cosplaying talents. Over the years, she’s put together outfits of various superheroes, video game heroes, and anime characters.

On October 28, for Halloween 2024, she impressed yet again with Starfire. Complete with blazing red hair the Teen Titans character is known for, Rae posed alongside her podcast co-host Alythuh who cosplayed as Raven.

The duo took their cosplays on stream for their PressESC podcast, where Alythuh gifted Valkyrae a voodoo doll of her ex, commenting, “I hate that man.”

The outfits are seriously impressive, but looking back at the streamer’s previous cosplays, there are several contenders for her best-ever. We’ve taken a look back at her most famous creations.

Viper from Valorant

Leading the challenge for top spot of Valkyrae’s cosplaying career was her incredible recreation of Valorant agent Viper, in 2022.

The attention to detail was on point, but so was the photoshoot to show off the creation, getting the atmosphere just right.

Pennywise

For Halloween 2023, she went for a more fitting horror character, putting her own twist on the terrifying clown from IT, Pennywise.

She described her version as the “Hot Mess Edition.”

NEON from Valorant

Given Valorant is one of her most-played games on stream, it’s no surprise that Valk has attempted more than one of the characters.

After Valorant added Neon to the game, it was the perfect opportunity for Valkyrae to try another agent design.

Bowsette

Before Starfire, Valkyrae’s first cosplay of 2024 was Bowsette.

However, she opted for a red wig, rather than Bowsette’s typical blonde hair color, giving this one a fresh look.

Elektra

And now going back to one of her earlier cosplays, Valkyrae did Halloween 2021 as Marvel Comics’ Elektra.

While it’s clear this outfit isn’t as extravagant as some of her more recent ones, she still pulled out all the stops.

Those are Valkyrae’s most famous cosplays so far, but given how good her Starfire look is, we expect she will only continue to up her game from now on.