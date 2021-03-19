Addison Rae finally returns to YouTube with new "Obsessed" music video - Dexerto

Returning to YouTube with her first upload of the year, Addison Rae premiered her brand-new ‘Obsessed’ music video on March 18.

Despite still being active across various social media platforms, Rae had been absent from YouTube in 2021. Her most recent upload came on December 1 last year, marking a near four-month hiatus ahead of her surprise return.

After much speculation among her fans, a YouTube premiere was posted on March 18. Set to premiere at 9PM PT | 12AM ET on March 19, the original title kept anxious viewers in the dark. “I’ve been waiting to post this…”

Rae’s mysterious YouTube upload teased.

Following hours of intrigue, the title suddenly changed minutes out from the reveal. Rae’s first video back on YouTube in 2021 was the surprise premiere of a brand new music video for ‘Obsessed.’

The two-minute video sees Rae singing and dancing along to her very own record. While the TikTok star has appeared in a number of music videos before, Obsessed is her own debut single.

“I’m so emotional right now,” she said on Instagram alongside the premiere. “This song makes me feel so many things! I love music, that’s all.”

While this is just her introduction to the music industry, Rae appears to have bigger plans for the future. More music is in the works, according to Rolling Stone.

Not only that, but Obsessed will have its first televised performance during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, March 26.

As one of the most followed personalities on TikTok, Rae’s new music video is one of just many ways the star is branching out in 2021. Just yesterday it was reported that the rights to her first feature film, ‘He’s All That,’ were sold to Netflix in a blockbuster deal.

Expect to see plenty more of the social media celeb throughout the year as she continues to blaze a trail across the internet and around the world.