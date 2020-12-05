Dixie D’Amelio explains why ‘One Whole Day’ song is not a diss

Dixie D’Amelio’s fans think her latest song, ‘One Whole Day,’ is a diss track aimed at her ex-boyfriend, Griffin Johnson, but she claimed it isn’t and explained what it’s really about.

Dixie D’Amelio rocked the world with the release of her latest song, ‘One Whole Day.’ The lyrics tell how she had a falling out with a boyfriend but was only sad for one whole day and shed a single tear.

Her fans assume the song is about her break up with Griffin Johnson and think it’s her way of throwing him some shade. However, Dixie D’Amelio recently answered some questions about the song on YouTube, and she explained that it’s not a diss track.

“Being sad is not what the song is about,” she said, without mentioning Griffin Johnson’s name. “The song is basically about how I am only going to be sad for one day from a breakup.”

“When you are treated in a way where you’re not number one or a number one priority or shown true care and love and affection more than anyone else, there’s no point in being upset about it for more than one day,” she added.

It’s reasonable to assume this might have been an issue in Dixie D’Amelio’s relationship with Griffin Johnson. Either way, the point is, it’s more about the personal realization she had rather than the break-up itself.

“The song does mean a lot to me because I’ve spent a lot of my life being upset about things for too long,” she said. “If a person… cannot treat me with respect… then I don’t want them in my life, and I will not be upset about it for more than one whole day.”

“That’s kind of my idea of the song. It’s not a diss in any way. It’s… showing self-love… to myself,” she added. “It’s important to love yourself. It’s important to know you’re worth, so that’s… what it’s all about.”

Segment begins at 1:30.

‘One Whole Day’ might refer to some of the experiences and feelings Dixie D’Amelio had during her break-up with Griffin Johnson, but it’s not intended to be a diss track in any way, shape, or form.

The song’s meaning runs much deeper than that. It’s about feeling a sense of self-love and self-worth during a break-up, no matter how sad it can be in the short-term.