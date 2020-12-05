Logo
Dixie D’Amelio explains why ‘One Whole Day’ song is not a diss

Published: 5/Dec/2020 3:57 Updated: 5/Dec/2020 6:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Dixie D'Amelio One Whole Day Not A Diss Track
Dixie D'Amelio / One Machine Media

Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio’s fans think her latest song, ‘One Whole Day,’ is a diss track aimed at her ex-boyfriend, Griffin Johnson, but she claimed it isn’t and explained what it’s really about.

Dixie D’Amelio rocked the world with the release of her latest song, ‘One Whole Day.’ The lyrics tell how she had a falling out with a boyfriend but was only sad for one whole day and shed a single tear.

Her fans assume the song is about her break up with Griffin Johnson and think it’s her way of throwing him some shade. However, Dixie D’Amelio recently answered some questions about the song on YouTube, and she explained that it’s not a diss track.

Dixie D'Amelio Wiz Khalifa one day music video
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio collaborated with Wiz Khalifa to produce her latest song, ‘One Whole Day.’

“Being sad is not what the song is about,” she said, without mentioning Griffin Johnson’s name. “The song is basically about how I am only going to be sad for one day from a breakup.”

“When you are treated in a way where you’re not number one or a number one priority or shown true care and love and affection more than anyone else, there’s no point in being upset about it for more than one day,” she added.

It’s reasonable to assume this might have been an issue in Dixie D’Amelio’s relationship with Griffin Johnson. Either way, the point is, it’s more about the personal realization she had rather than the break-up itself.

Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson
Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson were together for a while, but things didn’t work out.

“The song does mean a lot to me because I’ve spent a lot of my life being upset about things for too long,” she said. “If a person… cannot treat me with respect… then I don’t want them in my life, and I will not be upset about it for more than one whole day.”

“That’s kind of my idea of the song. It’s not a diss in any way. It’s… showing self-love… to myself,” she added. “It’s important to love yourself. It’s important to know you’re worth, so that’s… what it’s all about.”

Segment begins at 1:30.

‘One Whole Day’ might refer to some of the experiences and feelings Dixie D’Amelio had during her break-up with Griffin Johnson, but it’s not intended to be a diss track in any way, shape, or form.

The song’s meaning runs much deeper than that. It’s about feeling a sense of self-love and self-worth during a break-up, no matter how sad it can be in the short-term.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.