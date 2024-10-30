Best influencer Halloween costumes of 2024: Addison Rae, Bella Poarch & James Charles

We all know that influencers love to celebrate Halloween with some seriously fashionable costumes. From Bella Poarch to Landon Barker, the list of this year’s best costumes goes on.

Halloween costumes are an outlet for individuals to express their creativity and sometimes let out their alter egos. From gory makeup looks to impersonating a well-known figure or character, the options are endless.

While A-List celebrities like Ice Spice and Anne Hathaway have given content creators a run for their money, social media influencers showed out this year wearing some seriously iconic Halloween costumes.

That’s why we’ve rounded up a list of influencers’ best 2024 Halloween costumes.

James Charles

TikToker James Charles is known for his skills as a makeup artist, often taking to social media to share his tutorials using his Painted cosmetics line.

For this year’s Halloween, the influencer dressed up as an Avatar. Painted in blue with an attached tail, Charles rocked his look.

In a TikTok shared by the influencer, he could be seen dancing in his costume to A.J. & Big Justice’s song, ‘We Bring The Boom!’

Tana Mongeau

While she shared several TikToks sporting different costumes this year, one of Tana Mongeau’s fan-favorite fits was her Lady Gaga look.

Mongeau dressed as Gaga’s 2010 Video Music Awards look, which featured the actress’ unforgettable meat dress. Mongeau even had a friend dress up as a Moon Man award, as Gaga won eight Moonmen that night.

Tara Yummy

TikToker Tara Yummy dressed in several different costumes this Halloween, including Miley Cyrus circa 2013, an astronaut, and even Yoda from Star Wars.

Fans were most impressed, though, by her Bart Simpson costume. “This is what I mean by I want the Tara Yummy mindset,” commented a fan.

Pokimane

Twitch streamer Pokimane dressed up as her “og childhood crush” for this year’s Halloween. In a slew of Instagram photos, she sported a Looney Tunes Lola Bunny costume from Space Jam.

Bella Poarch

Influencer Bella Poarch donned a spooky bride look that she called “the other woman.” In a TikTok post of her in her costume, Poarch used the Corpse Bride filter to accentuate the image she wanted to convey.

Landon Barker

Over the years, Landon Barker has been known to dress up in a couple’s costume with his ex-girlfriend Charli D’Amelio. However, this Halloween, Barker sported a more single approach with his Joker-esque makeup and leather attire.

X/Twitter: emorocklwt Landon Barker and Tara Yummy in costume for Halloween 2024.

Valkyrae

YouTuber Valkyrae stunned fans this Halloween with her cosplay. Dressing up as DC Comics’ Starfire, the influencer wore a long red wig and a sultry one-piece blueish suit.

Addison Rae

Influencer Addison Rae dressed as Lady Gaga for this year’s Halloween. For her costume, she wore Gaga’s 2009 VMA’s look, which featured a blood-spattered white two-piece and a short, curly blonde wig.

Instagram: addisonraee Addison Rae as Lady Gaga circa 2009.

Other spooky content seen on social media this Halloween have been elaborate makeup looks, the ‘dumb ahh pumpkin’ trend, and fun-filled boo baskets.