Amouranth takes Ludwig up on offer to create her own adult toy

Twitch star and popular content creator Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa could be getting into the adult toy business after responding to an offer by fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren.

Amouranth has been one of the most business-savvy creators on the internet, making millions off streaming on Twitch and her OF content.

Her wealth even afforded her the opportunity to buy a gas station and make a huge profit, much to the chagrin of some fans who felt it was unfair and accountants who claimed it was all just “fantasy.”

Now, she may be joining forces with Ludwig for one of her biggest new business opportunities: Amouranth adult toys.

Advertisement

Amouranth responds to Ludwig’s adult toy idea

During an episode of Ludwig’s ‘The Yard’ podcast, the streamer pitched the idea of making an adult toy based on one of the biggest entertainers on the planet.

“Let’s get one of the biggest streamers connected with a product. Let’s get an Amouranth [adult toy],” he suggested.

He then pointed out that others have actually sold toys on Twitch, opening up yet another possible sales route.

The group then suggested making a “How It’s Made” style episode featuring Amouranth in a lab coat and goggles checking out an assembly line to examine the products.

Read More: Amouranth reveals insane amount her NFT is selling for

“She’s probably down,” Ludwig added. Lo and behold, it turns out she absolutely was.

Advertisement

In a reply to the YouTube video, she remarked: “ I would sell it, but not on Twitch,” before adding on Twitter that she wasn’t sure Twitch would be okay with it.

Lol not sure we can do it on twitch but I’m down https://t.co/59Nu9sgYvL @LudwigAhgren pic.twitter.com/iCn2oI9mLL — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 15, 2021

That said, she is down for the idea, so there could be a lot of money to be made with this.

Of course, it makes sense that she is nervous about doing it on stream, especially as she’s been banned numerous times on the Amazon-owned platform already.

In any case, we’ll have to wait and see, but it looks like we could be seeing some Amouranth adult toys in the works coming soon.