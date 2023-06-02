Amouranth blasts viewers blaming her for high gas prices at her gas stations

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is hitting out at viewers mad about the soaring price of gas at her gas stations.

OnlyFans model Amouranth has made a fortune selling her content to thirsty fans and had used her money on some major investments to grow her expanding empire.

In the last few years, Amouranth has made several massive purchases including a plastic ball company, gas stations, loads of stock, and much more.

Her gas stations in particular have created some controversy with the streamer even putting an accountant on blast for criticizing her purchase, but others have taken another issue with them: the price of gas.

Amouranth slams viewers claiming high gas prices are “her fault”

During an interview on the That’s What She Said podcast, Amouranth was asked about her biggest purchases with the OnlyFans icon discussing her gas stations.

“I have some gas stations and people think they can get free slushies from me,” she laughed. “That’s not how that works, unfortunately.”

Instagram/Amouranth Amouranth has become one of the most successful streamers.

According to Amouranth, she owns the land the gas stations are on and she then rents it out to the gas stations so she doesn’t have a say in how much things cost.

“I don’t actually control the prices of the gas,” she explained.

“People get mad at me on Twitter saying it’s my fault,” she revealed, mocking them in a sing-song voice. “‘The gas prices are Amouranth’s fault!’”

While Amouranth has made some smart buys, she also revealed she has had her fair share of bad ones, once even getting into a bidding war at a horse auction where she spent $40,000.

As Amouranth continues to expand her empire, we can’t wait to see what other wild purchases she will make in her pursuit of global domination, both on and offline.