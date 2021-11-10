FaZe Kalei stuns 7-Eleven staff after calling for CoD Vanguard 2XP Doritos bags

FaZe Kalei’s quest for double XP in Call of Duty: Vanguard literally had her calling up local 7-Eleven stores, leaving staff absolutely perplexed.

Leveling up in Call of Duty can be a grind, especially with bugs causing issues, but Doritos has hardcore gamers’ backs, offering up codes for double XP points on select bags.

Unfortunately, not every bag of Doritos has these codes, and while the chips are delicious, gamers hungry to level up quicker can’t make do without those codes.

As such, FaZe Kalei embarked on a quest of legendary proportions: to contact 7-Elevens in the area to see if they had specially marked bags of Doritos in stock before ordering off Doordash. Needless to say, the results were hilarious.

i’m really calling my local 7/11’s on stream rn asking them if their dorito bags have call of duty xp before i order from them on doordash LMAO — FaZe Kalei (@KaleiRenay) November 10, 2021

FaZe Kalei calls 7-Eleven on stream for CoD Doritos bags

During her November 10 Twitch stream, Kalei started calling stores in hopes of finding if their Doritos had CoD 2XP codes on them.

“Do your Dorito bags have Call of Duty double XP?” she asked staff at the store while trying not to laugh at the silliness of her inquiry.

“Uh, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” a confused employee replied.

“Okay, well, thank you,” she replied before breaking out in laughter.

On Twitter, the FaZe clan star revealed she was desperate because she had used up all of her Warzone double XP tokens and that she was literally tempted to buy some off eBay.

LMAO WE WERE JUST TALKING AB THAT — FaZe Kalei (@KaleiRenay) November 10, 2021

Alternatively, she even hatched an idea to just go into the store, take pictures of the bags and then leave, though it doesn’t seem like she went through with that nefarious plan.

It’s unclear if Kalei will be able to get her hands on those tokens, but the fact she was willing to call stores on stream is a great indicator of the lengths she’s willing to go.