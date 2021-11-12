Amouranth “destroys” accountant calling her gas station purchase a fantasy

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa continues to defend her purchase of a gas station from critics and even found herself schooling some claiming to be an accountant who said she was living in “fantasy.”

On November 9, Amouranth revealed she bought a gas station and by taking advantage of some loopholes, she was able to save a lot of money on her taxes in the process.

The move, while applauded by many of her fans, had others believing she was taking advantage of a system that only benefits rich people, leading her to confront those criticisms head-on.

Now, in a final word, she went head-to-head against someone claiming to be an accountant who said there were a lot of things wrong with her purchase.

Amouranth schools accountant on gas station purchase

In a post, an accountant going by ‘Chris’ claimed to have a masters degree in tax and works as a CPA.

He claimed that there was a lot of things wrong with Siragusa’s gas station acquisition such as any profit being ignored, tax deductions being limited, and how much she paid to lease the property.

“This is just fantasy. I wouldn’t sign that return with somebody else’s pen. I feel like I’ve been trolled,” he concluded.

Cold day in hell when an e-girl destroys a CPA with a masters degree in his chosen field pic.twitter.com/4pIS2Vqe85 — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 12, 2021

Not taking this lying down, Amouranth stormed back, commenting: “Wow, you’re a bad CPA.”

“Full expensing is in effect through 2022, after which it begins to phase out. Because the [oil and gas industry] often relies on debt to finance investment, limits on net interest expense deductions might increase tax burdens for some taxpayers in the industry.”

Simplify the numbers and not throw in more numbers. $4m asset netting 85k is nothing to write home about which leads me to my last point. Everyone saying this is a “low” return profile are ignoring cost of capital here. This is a tax liability that is being “converted” into — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 12, 2021

To follow this up, she screengrabbed her post and captioned it: “Cold day in hell when an e-girl destroys a CPA with a master’s degree in his chosen field.”

Needless to say, the streamer was pretty confident in her decision and had no issue laying the business smackdown on anyone doubting her.