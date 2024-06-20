Amouranth is now co-owner of an esports team in latest shock business move

Kick streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has joined fellow content creators Disguised Toast and MoistCr1TiKaL in the world of esports.

On June 20, the popular adult content creator and streamer revealed that she’s now co-owner of Houston-based Wildcard Gaming.

John Griffin, Wildcard’s other co-owner, voiced excitement about Amouranth joining, saying that with the esports industry stabilizing after a few tumultuous years, this was the “right time to make a move.”

“Kaitlyn is not just a massive personality, she is an incredibly smart business woman. She is thoughtful and calculated, just as we are. Her impact on our organization will be immediate,” he explained.

The move will see Amouranth help grow the org in North America by promoting a new men’s and women’s apparel line across her numerous social media accounts.

She will also be hosting watch parties for Season 2 of the Rainbow 6 Pro League. With Siragusa’s new investment, the team also plans to build a performance center and office space in Texas.

As it turns out, Amouranth had been looking to get involved in esports for quite a while.

“I’ve always had my eye on esports,” Siragusa said. “I’ve admired what other creators like Disguised Toast and MoistCr1TiKaL have done with their own organizations. In my conversations with orgs and research, Wildcard felt like the best opportunity to help shape a growing organization.”

Rumors of the announcement first began to swirl on June 17 when the creator posted a teaser trailer on social media, indicating that she had a big reveal in the works.

In the trailer, Amouranth reviewed a contract with plenty of redactions, but it featured quite a few esports hints.

For one, the contract included references to Bandit and Mozzie, two guns in Rainbow 6, which Wildcard Gaming competes in. Another referenced her hometown of Houston, which Wildcard is based.

This is just the latest in a long line of business moves Amouranth has made. The streamer notably debuted an AI that allowed users to create their own fantasy content, launched her own beer, and even purchased multiple gas stations.

