Amouranth disgusted by knockoff adult toy using her name and likeness

Popular Kick streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa was left appalled after a fan mailed her a knockoff version of her adult toy they had purchased from a store at the mall.

Amouranth is one of the streaming world’s top business moguls having invested millions in building her empire of gas stations, advanced role-playing AIs, and even a beer made from her yeast.

With so much success with spicy OnlyFans content, the streamer decided to enter the world of adult toys, launching a product last year, but like with any successful item, there are bound to be copycats.

During a January 10 broadcast, Amouranth was opening up packages when she came across one from a fan and was left disgusted after finding out what was inside.

Viewer mails Amouranth absurd adult toy knockoff

After opening up the package and finding the toy for herself, Amouranth couldn’t help but voice her displeasure on stream.

The toy, still in the box, featured Siragusa’s name and image and wasn’t the same one she had been selling on her website.

“I saw these new toys at the mall and I hope it’s not a knockoff since I never saw you talk about it,” the fan said in the letter. “If these are not approved by you, I’m sorry for buying one and I’ll never use it again.”

“What the f**?! No, I did not approve it!” she exclaimed

The Kick star continued, explaining how it was “disgusting” that an actual store was selling the knockoff toy.

“I don’t know what I would do if I went to a mall and I found this,” she added. “If I just checked this out at a mall what would happen? Would the cashier be like, ‘you look kinda like this girl’ and I’d be like, ‘really? That’s crazy.’”

Spencer’s had Amouranth toy for sale

In screenshots obtained by Dexerto, retail chain Spencer’s was selling the same adult toy with the Amouranth branding.

The item was at one point selling for $27.99, but is no longer available on the Spencer’s website. Viewing the page now redirects to an empty space with the words “This page doesn’t exist.”

Spencer’s A version of Amouranth’s adult toy was found at Spencer’s.

A Google cached version of the product page, however, is still available.

It’s not clear how many people purchased the product as it had zero reviews before being taken down by the chain. It’s also not known if Amouranth’s viewer had purchased this toy from Spencer’s or another retailer.

Regardless, Amouranth hinted at getting to the bottom of this and could even take legal action.

“That’s gross. It’s a knockoff. That’s pretty f**ked,” Siragusa blasted.

In a statement to Dexerto Amouranth confirmed that she was working with a lawfirm to try to rectify the situation.