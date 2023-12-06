Prime reveals new limited-edition Piñata Colada flavor to celebrate Mexico launch

KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration has unveiled a new limited-edition ‘Piñata Colada’ flavor to celebrate the beverage’s launch in Mexico.

In early 2022, two of YouTube’s biggest stars, KSI and Logan Paul, put their differences aside and banded together to release their very own beverage called ‘Prime Hydration.’ Since then, we’ve seen Prime take over the market, with bottles of their hydration formula and cans of their caffeinated energy drinks flying off shelves.

Article continues after ad

On the road to success, we’ve seen Prime work with some of the biggest names in sports, partnering with the UFC, multiple football clubs such as Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and FC Barcelona, and even signing deals with some of the most prominent athletes out there.

Article continues after ad

Close to two years after its initial launch, the company announced it sold over 1 billion bottles to fans across the globe. Not only that, Logan Paul himself revealed the staggering amount that Prime generated in 2023 alone, claiming their internal revenue was over $1.2 billion.

Article continues after ad

Prime announces Piñata Colada flavor for Mexico launch

While originally launching with just five core flavors, there have since been a ton of additions, such as Meta Moon, Strawberry Watermelon, Lemonade, Glowberry, and the UK-exclusive KSI Orange and Mango flavor.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Now, Prime has released a limited-edition ‘Piñata Colada’ flavor to celebrate its launch in Mexico. The two YouTube stars will be heading to Mexico City, where on December 9, they’ll attempt to break a Guinness World Record for breaking the biggest Piñata at 110 ft at the Auditorio Nacional.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As confirmed by Logan, there will be limited-edition bottles exclusive to their event in Mexico. Currently, it’s unclear when we’ll see the ‘Piñata Colada’ flavor hit shelves in other countries. However, as usual, we should expect the US to get their hands on it first, followed by fans in the UK.

That’s all we know for now, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated with any news right here on Dexerto when we learn more.