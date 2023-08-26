KSI & Logan Paul reveal Erling Haaland as first Prime-sponsored footballer

KSI and Logan Paul have signed Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to Prime Hydration, with the Norwegian star becoming their first sponsored footballer.

With the launch of new flavors that continue to fly off the shelves at a rapid pace, to having its very own Super Bowl commercial, it’s fair to say Prime has been a major success.

Since its launch in early 2022, Prime has gone on to become the official partner of the UFC, as well as KSI’s favorite football club Arsenal FC. More recently, they signed with FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

It’s not only teams Prime has been sponsoring. In June, KSI and Logan unveiled UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski as the first official Prime athletes, before world champion boxer Terence Crawford joined the club.

Now, Prime has revealed their next sponsored athlete, and arguably their biggest yet, Erling Haaland.

Announced on August 25, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who broke the record for most goals in a single Premier League season in his debut campaign, is the latest athlete to be sponsored by Prime.

“The future of hydration meets the future of Football,” the announcement read, which was shared with a photo of the YouTube stars next to Haaland wearing a Prime chain. Details of the partnership weren’t disclosed.

Since the announcement, a clip has surfaced of the Man City star speaking in 2020, where in an Instagram live he said he was a fan of both KSI and his brother Deji.

KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration has reached some incredible heights so far and shows absolutely no sign of slowing down anytime soon.