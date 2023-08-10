Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime sponsors Bayern Munich to add to Arsenal and Barcelona deals

Prime Hydration is a new sponsor of the German Bundesliga’s top football team, Bayern Munich, the third major football team to be sponsored by Logan Paul and KSI’s drink brand, after Arsenal and Barcelona.

Prime first inked a deal with KSI’s boyhood club Arsenal of the Premier League in 2022, before adding FC Barcelona to their growing portfolio of partners in July 2023.

Continuing their move into the most popular sport in the world, Prime is now partnered with Bayern Munich for the upcoming season.

On August 10, the official Prime Hydration account announced the company was now the “new official Hydration partner of FC Bayern München.”

Bayern is the dominant force in German football, winning the Bundesliga title ten years in a row.

They are also the most widely supported German club and regularly make it to the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League – European football’s most prestigious club competition – last winning it in 2020.

Announcing the deal, Bayern said: “The first phase of the multi-year partnership will see PRIME Hydration sold exclusively at the Allianz Arena on match days. The brand plans to expand retail operations in the German market later in the year and launch FC Bayern X PRIME limited-edition bottles.”

“FC Bayern is delighted to partner with PRIME and bring the company to the German market,” said executive board member Andreas Jung. “This partnership with a young, dynamic brand confirms our global growth and aims to reach a new audience for FC Bayern.”

KSI and Logan are jointly quoted as saying, “It has been truly special to watch PRIME grow so exponentially over the last year, but growth doesn’t happen without partners like FC Bayern Munich.

“We are so excited to work with such an established and successful group of individuals and we look forward to hydrating all parts of this star club.”

In addition to football clubs, Prime has also been sponsoring other major sporting events and competitions, including being the official drink of the UFC. They also sponsor athletes, namely MMA fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski.