Logan Paul reveals Prime Hydration as official drink of the UFC

Logan Paul revealed that Prime Hydration is the official sports drink of the UFC, sharing the news in a photo with Dana White on Twitter.

Having launched on January 4, 2022, Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration has taken over the market just about everywhere it’s become available.

The drink is so popular in the UK that fans are selling the product for absurd prices, and the company is even set to launch its first-ever Super Bowl commercial in a few weeks.

Taking things a step further, the popular influencers have signed a contract with the UFC to make Prime Hydration the official sports drink of the company.

Logan Paul reveals Prime Hydration as official drink of UFC

On January 30, Logan Paul posted a teaser video that showed various snippets of him talking about the UFC and signing a contract with Dana White looking over his shoulder, making people believe he was set to announce a fight.

However, Logan revealed just a day later in a tweet that Prime Hydration has signed a deal with the UFC to become their official sports drink. The deal is set to make its ringside debut at UFC 284 in Australia this coming February.

“Prime just became the Official Sports Drink of UFC,” it reads.

Just minutes after the tweet, Logan teased a new UFC-focused design for their bottles. At the time of writing, it’s unknown whether this is a new flavor or an event-specific wrap of an existing one.

Shortly after the announcement, fans took to the replies to share their thoughts.

“Aw was kind of actually hoping the “huge news” was to see him fight anyone in the cage… too good to be true. Huge news for him though, props on the deal,” one user replied.

Another fan said: “Absolutely crazy. Massive congratulations!”

“Bro I thought he was going for a UFC fight,” a third user replied.”

While some fans wish Logan would hop in the octagon for the first time, many are still excited to see the moves he and KSI are making with the company.

Logan Paul fighting in the UFC might not be happening anytime soon, but fans will be able to check out Jake Paul in the octagon sooner than later.