Prime Hydration Strawberry Watermelon sells out in under 15 minutes after UK launch

Prime Hydation’s newest flavor Strawberry Watermelon has sold in the UK in just 15 minutes after launch.

KSI’s and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration drink line has made waves in the hydration beverage market since its launch at the beginning of 2022, where it’s fair the brand has been a major success for the two former rivals.

Starting with just five flavors in the US, the two YouTube stars have since launched several new flavors across numerous countries — and it continues to fly off shelves at a rapid pace.

Even a year after its debut in the UK, fans are still struggling to get their hands on the drink, leaving many needing to go to extreme lengths to get a taste — sometimes, spending hundreds for a singular bottle off scalpers.

The launch of the latest flavor is no different either, with their new Strawberry Watermelon selling out in the UK in a little less than 15 minutes after release.

Prime Strawberry Watermelon sells out in under 15 minutes

The Strawberry Watermelon flavor first hit shelves in the US earlier this year. Although, fans in the UK are only now able to get their hands on it.

The new flavor was available for purchase via the Prime Hydration website at 5 PM BST on June 19 — where along with it came a restock for other flavors, with fan-favorites such as Ice Pop, Lemon Lime, and more also up for grabs. However, in less than 15 minutes, the entire stock had sold out.

Where to buy Prime Strawberry Watermelon

Thankfully, according to the reputable Prime Tracker — a fan-made app aimed at helping others find the nearest store with stock — Strawberry Watermelon will be exclusively stocked in Tesco’s across the UK from June 26.

In just a little over 18 months, Prime has well and truly established itself as a major competitor in the hydration beverage market, even rivaling industry titan Gatorade.

According to Logan Paul earlier this year, Prime has already amassed over $250 million in retail sales and $110 million gross internally. While it’s unclear what’s in store next for the brand, it sure is exciting.