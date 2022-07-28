KSI and Logan Paul secure Arsenal sponsorship for Prime

Lawrence Scotti . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

KSI and Logan Paul have revealed that legendary football club Arsenal has become official sponsors of their hydration drink Prime.

Prime Hydration has quickly become one of the most popular sports drinks on the market.

The collaborative project between social media giants Logan Paul and KSI launched back on January 4 and has been a massive hit so far, even expanding into the UK with a brand new flavor Ice Pop.

Now, the brand has scored a sponsorship with one of the most popular European football clubs.

Arsenal Media Logan Paul and KSI joining forces with Arsenal.

Arsenal announced the sponsorship of Prime on July 27, and included tons of pictures and videos of the pair in the Arsenal locker room rocking red jerseys.

KSI, a lifelong Gooner himself, was elated by the partnership. He said, ” Honestly, I can’t believe it, this is a childhood dream of mine. From watching Arsenal tear up the Premier League in the early 2000s to now being associated with Arsenal officially with PRIME, it’s a dream come true and I’m still pinching myself! This is a huge moment and I’m so glad it’s with the team I support.”

Juliet Slot, Arsenal’s Chief Commercial Officer, said of the partnership: “We are always looking to join forces with new, exciting, and forward-thinking brands. PRIME falls comfortably into that category, with a product and founders at the forefront of modern culture. KSI is a lifelong Arsenal supporter and it’s fantastic we can keep this in the family.”

The former boxing opponents turned collaborators KSI and Logan Paul have continued to grow Prime into a massive global brand.