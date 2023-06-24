Prime Hydration reportedly set to become FC Barcelona’s drink sponsor

KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration is set to become the sponsor of one the world’s biggest football teams, FC Barcelona, according to reports.

It’s fair to say Prime has been an immense success so far. Since the two former rivals, KSI and Logan Paul, banded up in early 2022, the beverage has reached some incredible heights.

So far, the brand has sponsored teams in multiple sports, becoming the official partner of the UFC, as well as Arsenal FC — and more recently sponsoring their first athletes in MMA fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski.

Earlier this year, Prime had its very own Super Bowl commercial, making it the first YouTuber brand to be advertised during the event, and has even made numerous appearances in the WWE alongside Logan Paul.

Now, according to reports, Prime is set to sponsor another major sports team, with them partnering up with prestigious Spanish football club FC Barcelona.

According to a report from Spanish outlet MundoDeportivo, Prime is set to sponsor FC Barcelona from the start of the next football season as the YouTubers look to expand their reach amongst their young fans.

Currently, the club is sponsored by one of Prime’s biggest competitors — and hydration industry leader Gatorade.

Arsenal FC The YouTubers unveiled Prime’s partnership with KSI’s boyhood club Arsenal in July 2022.

Currently, it’s unclear what the sponsorship with Barcelona will entail, with the partnership between the two yet to be officially announced.

Earlier this year, Logan revealed Prime has already amassed over $250 million in retail sales and $110 million gross internally. There’s just no telling what could be in store next for Prime.