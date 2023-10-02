Logan Paul & KSI release new “OG” Prime Energy flavor

KSI and Logan Paul have unveiled a brand-new “OG” flavor as the latest addition to the Prime Energy lineup.

Once rivals and now successful business partners, KSI and Logan Paul banded together in January 2022 to release their very own hydration beverage, Prime. Ever since its release, bottles have been flying off the shelves, and at an absurdly rapid pace, too.

More and more flavors have been released over time, keeping things fresh. Not only that, the YouTubers announced a completely new line of products, releasing caffeinated beverages in early 2023 with Prime Energy.

However, unlike the hydration beverages, the brand’s energy-focused drinks haven’t seen many additions beyond its core flavors besides the introduction of Ice Pop to the lineup.

Prime reveal new ‘OG’ energy flavor

Prime Energy hasn’t seen any new flavors until now. On October 2, KSI and Logan Paul announced the first energy flavor that we haven’t seen before with a new ‘OG’ flavor.

According to the announcement, the OG flavor was inspired by the YouTube stars’ “original doodles” for Prime. Beyond that, there’s no indication what the ‘OG’ flavor will taste like.

After signing some of the world’s biggest athletes, with Manchester City footballer striker Erling Haaland and Aston Villa women’s Alisha Lehmann join the Prime squad, there’s no telling what’s in store next.

When will Prime Energy ‘OG’ flavor be released?

Currently, there’s no official release date set for the new ‘OG’ Prime Energy flavor. However, fans should expect the new release to be available on the Prime website before it hits the shelves in stores.

It’s likely that the OG flavor will be first released in the US before we see it in other countries.