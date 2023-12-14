Logan Paul & KSI break world record for largest piñata with giant Prime bottle

YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI have been recognized by Guinness World Records for creating the world’s largest piñata of a giant Prime bottle that cost $1M.

Former rivals Logan Paul and KSI ended their years-long feud to found their own beverage company, Prime Hydration, in early 2022.

Since then, the duo has unleashed a slew of new flavors, created a line of Prime Energy drinks, and Prime has even become the official drink of the UFC (alongside snagging a sweet Arsenal sponsorship).

Prime has also become extremely profitable, selling 1 billion bottles and earning $1.2 billion in internal revenue — and now, the brand has achieved another major milestone.

Logan Paul & KSI set Guinness World Record for world’s largest piñata

To celebrate launching Prime in Mexico, Paul and KSI concocted a special, limited-edition Piña Colada flavor. On top of that, they hoped to break a world record by creating the world’s largest piñata.

On December 14, the duo got together with a giant crowd of fans to unveil a massive piñata in the shape of a Blue Raspberry Prime bottle — a structure that cost $1 million to build.

The Prime piñata is 10% bigger than the previous world-record holding piñata, which was created by CORN NUTS® earlier this year in the shape of an elote.

The Prime piñata stands at 33.66 meters (110.4 ft) tall and 10.69 meters (35 ft) wide, and was filled with $60,000 worth of inflatable balls and bottles of Prime, which the YouTubers unleashed as part of their celebration. Shortly afterward, the duo were recognized as holding the Guinness World Record for world’s largest piñata.

“It’s gonna be nice to be in that book,” KSI said of their achievement.

“To be in that book with the brand we created and for something awesome, like a giant piñata, is very cool,” Logan added.

This is just the latest big win for the oldest Paul brother, who recently took home his first-ever title in the WWE after his victory over Rey Mysterio back in November.