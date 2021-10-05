Pokimane reveals truth behind viral “single btw” tweet that broke the internet

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has revealed the truth behind her viral “single btw” tweet that broke the internet in March 2021, claiming she did it to make her relationship status clear and “reclaim her power.”

Pokimane’s fans have been obsessing about her relationship status for years now. She’s done her best to keep it private. However, that hasn’t stopped them from pestering her about it on social media and Twitch chat.

However, she’s been more open about it in 2021. Not only did she go on a dating show, but she also admitted she’d consider dating a fan. The most explosive comment she made though was a viral “single btw” tweet that broke the internet.

It was the first time that she confirmed her relationship status to the public, and she did it in a massive way. Some assumed it was a sign that she was looking for a partner. But she confirmed that wasn’t the case.

Poki finally opened up about the tweet in a YouTube video. She revealed the truth behind what motivated her to do it, claiming it was a way to “reclaim her power.”

“There was this whole thing like two years ago where people were saying Poki boyfriend this, Poki boyfriend that. I was like, you know what? I’m going to reclaim my power. Single btw, and I’m making it clear.”

Poki admitted it “trended a little bit,” which is a bit of an understatement. It drew 300,000 likes, 7,000 retweets and has been quoted 5,000 times. People used the format to describe their own relationship statuses, too.

“That doesn’t mean I need to talk about my relationship status all the time,” she explained. However, she believes Twitter is “partially a dating platform” and how “half the esports relationships even start.”

So, there you have it. Poki claimed she posted the tweet because she felt the need to clarify her relationship status and celebrate the fact that she’s happily single regardless of what people say. That’s all there is to it.

In the meantime, Poki is dedicated to growing her stream, which hit a massive milestone in July 2021. However, it has left her feeling burnt out at times, and at one point, she worried fans after admitting she was ready to “give up.”

The good news, though, is that she seems to be back in good spirits, especially after hitting Immortal in Valorant just a few weeks ago.