Pokimane mortified after Uber driver flirts with her in bizarre confrontation

Twitch star Pokimane was left stunned after her Uber driver became very forward with her during a trip, as told in an October episode of her and LilyPichu’s podcast.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the most-followed woman on Twitch. Because of her status as an online superstar, she’s got a wealth of stories about folks who have shot their shot with her over the years.

One of these folks happened to be an Uber driver, prompting her to urge rideshare drivers against flirting with their customers during an October 19 episode of her and LilyPichu’s ‘Sweet ‘n Sour’ podcast.

Pokimane explained that she goes out of her way to order premium rides on rideshare apps in order to avoid “weird” interactions with drivers who might recognize her and learn where she lives.

YouTube: Sweet n Sour Podcast Pokimane sent out a “PSA” during a podcast episode asking drivers not to flirt with their passengers after her experience getting flirted with during a 40-hour drive.

However, this didn’t stop one particular driver who started flirting with her during a trip. “He looks back at me and he goes, ‘Oh, if I knew I’d be driving someone so beautiful, I would have called the paparazzi,'” Poki claimed.

Her driver continued laying it on thick during the rest of the 40-minute journey, even claiming that he wanted a Canadian wife (Pokimane is Moroccan-Canadian) and inviting himself to Thanksgiving with her family, telling her they should “visit Nigeria” together.

“If someone is literally in charge of the motor vehicle you’re in, and technically your life is in their hands, you don’t really feel like rejecting them,” she continued. “‘Cause you just don’t know how someone might react.”

In the end, Pokimane ended up letting him down gently, telling him that she only exchanges numbers with mutual friends and even taking his business card as a nice gesture.

(Topic begins at 9:30)

While the interaction luckily ended up being a funny story to tell her viewers, Pokimane made it clear that flirting with their passengers isn’t something drivers should do under any circumstances.

This is far from Poki’s only awkward moment with an Uber driver. The streamer also shared a story about how one of her drivers helped her avoid an older man who tried to jump in the car and follow her home.

