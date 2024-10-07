IShowSpeed breaks silence on girlfriend rumors as photos circulate

YouTube star IShowSpeed has finally responded to rumors that he has a secret girlfriend after photos of him and a mystery woman began circulating online.

IShowSpeed is one of the most popular streamers on the net, and it’s not hard to see why. The YouTuber draws massive crowds wherever he goes and snags millions of viewers thanks to his action-packed trips abroad.

Following his viral tour through Southeast Asia, fans couldn’t help but notice photos and videos of IShowSpeed with a certain woman that popped up on social media.

One video, in particular, claimed to show Speed with his supposed girlfriend at her birthday party in October 2024, leaving viewers curious to know if she really was his significant other.

The rumors ramped up so much that Speed finally addressed the situation during an October 7 live stream, where he confirmed that he is, in fact, dating someone — but he isn’t keen on introducing her to his fanbase just yet

“Do I have a girlfriend? Yes,” he said while looking at a photo of himself and his supposed SO. “Yes, I do. Yes, I am talking to somebody, chat. Yes, I am. And no, y’all not about to meet her yet.”

“I know there’s some people who do wanna meet her, but not yet. I’mma wait until we’re really, really locked in. Because I feel like every time, when y’all meet here, that’s when sh*t goes crazy.”

While the identity of Speed’s alleged girlfriend has yet to be confirmed, some fans believe the two actually met on the set of the Sidemen’s ’20 women vs 1 Sidemen video,’ where he knelt down and kissed a woman’s hand named ‘Yakshinee.’

However, at the time of writing, Speed has made it clear that he isn’t ready to fully go public with his lady love, leaving viewers anxious to finally meet the mystery girl.