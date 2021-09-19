Pokimane breaks the internet after reaching huge Valorant milestone

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has already hit Diamond in Valorant three times, but she took it to the next level in Episode 3 Act 2 by hitting Immortal, and the internet rallied behind her.

Pokimane has had her ups and downs on the ranked Valorant grind. In addition to the usual ebbs and flows of competitive gaming, she has also endured toxicity and sexism.

But despite that, and despite a small portion of haters wanting her to fail, she’s risen above all the vitriol.

She made Diamond rank (the top 1.5% of players) multiple times, and now she’s gone a step further and hit Immortal.

“After being Diamond for 3 Acts, I finally hit Immortal!” she wrote on Twitter. “So freaking happy and proud of myself.

“It’s taking all my willpower not to debate people trying to discredit me, but whatever! I’m so happy.”

The post is blowing up with more than 30,000 likes and 600 replies. And in addition to the outpour of support from fans, several pro players and streamers including Anne Munition, Celine, Tarik, Subroza, and more joined the celebration.

I FINALLY HIT IMMORTAL!!!! 🎉 so freakin happy and proud of myself 🥲🥰 pic.twitter.com/uXfBIidwtB — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 18, 2021

Poki also shared some of her biggest tips to help other players succeed.

The list includes aim training, mastering multiple agents in different rules, prioritizing communication, mastering eco, and keep team morale high.

Hitting Immortal is no easy task, and it means she is now among the top 0.5% of Valorant players in the world. The only rank left for her to achieve is Radiant, which is a huge step up, but it could be within her grasp.