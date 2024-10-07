Pokimane reveals disturbing assault threat after her phone number gets leaked

Pokimane has revealed the horrifying threat she received after her phone number was leaked online.

The Twitch star has been in the spotlight for almost a decade and has shared many stories about her life throughout those years.

Back in August, Poki shared that she abandoned a “cringe” celebrity dating app after it refused to give her immediate access. Just a few weeks later, she revealed a “life-changing” offer from YouTube that almost kept her off Twitch entirely.

On October 6, 2024, Pokimane revealed that after her and a friend’s phone number leaked online, she received a scary call where someone threatened her.

“Basically, my phone number was leaked and they also found my friend Ray’s number. They were able to spoof their number, which essentially means whatever number they’re calling me from, they make it look like they’re calling me from a different number,” she said.

“So they called me, and because they had Ray’s number, they made theirs look like hers. So my phone reads it as my friend Ray is calling. I pick up the phone, and I hear this deep, weird voice go ‘Pokimane, I’m coming to r*pe you right now.'”

(Topic starts at 24:40)

The Twitch star explained that calls like this have made her apprehensive about giving out her number to people she just met.

“It’s gotten to the point where even when I meet someone and start talking to them, I have to tell them ‘Please don’t call me.’ I have trauma from phone calls.” she said.

“I feel like I only do calls for very specific things. If I ever get a call I always have this reaction of panic and I always think it’s like an emergency or something bad is going to happen.”

This isn’t the first phone number incident Pokimane has shared on her podcast with LilyPichu, either. On September 21, she shared a story about how a man’s text to her prompted his wife to call the Twitch star.

“She just starts berating me on the phone, and I’m not going to lie, I have had really bad experiences with random numbers calling me. She’s not even letting me speak, and I think I’m too in shock and frightened to speak so I just hang up,” she said.

