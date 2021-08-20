Pokimane fans left worried after Twitch star admits she’s ready to “give up”

Iman ‘Pokimane’ Anys worried fans after admitting she was ready to “give up” amid recent struggles with being “burnt out,” but thanks to their kind words and support, she’s a little more optimistic moving forward.

Pokimane has been open about struggling to find a healthy work-life balance in 2021, claiming that it’s hard to properly enjoy her time off without thinking she should or could be doing more, especially with streaming.

It’s gotten to the point where she admitted to feeling “burnt out” and decided that it’s “time for a change,” although she hasn’t figured out what that is just yet. Still, it has taken a toll on her to the point where she feels ready to “give up.”

“This has been a week of constant disappointments, and as someone who prides themself on being perpetually optimistic, I must admit: I give up,” she said, presumably referring to the ongoing work-life balance issues.

Naturally, the concerning nature of the tweet drew a lot of attention.

Thousands of fans liked it to express their support, while hundreds left comments to cheer her up and offer words of encouragement and endearment.

appreciate the kind words, friends!! ❤️ i’ll be okay, i just need to re-prioritize my life and figure some things out. i’ll do my best, just like i’d want u all to in tough times as well 😊 — imane 👑💜 (@imane) August 19, 2021

And it seems like it struck a chord with her and helped lift her out of the slump, if only for a moment. “Appreciate the kind words, friends!” she said.

“I’ll be okay. I just need to re-prioritize my life and figure some things out. I’ll do my best, just like I’d want you all to in tough times as well.”

Pokimane has fostered an upbeat community, for the most part, and vowed to continue being a force of positivity for them. So, it’s nice to know that they’ve got her back, too. Even though it would pain them to see her take another mental health break, they’ll support her decision if it comes to that.

But, for now, she’s still streaming according to schedule.