Valkyrae’s ex-boyfriend calls her out for “disturbing” segment about him on podcast

Streamer Sonii has called out his ex-girlfriend Valkyrae, after she was gifted a voodoo doll resembling him on her PressESC podcast, calling the behavior “disturbing”.

Valkyrae streamed her podcast alongside co-host Alythuh, while both were cosplaying as characters from DC Comics’ Teen Titans.

In one segment of the show, which was clipped and shared to X on the official PressESC page, Alythuh gave Valkyrae a box of gifts, which included a voodoo doll.

“I made a voodoo doll of your ex,” Alythuh explained. “I hate that man.”

Valkyrae was shocked, replying: “Alyssa… that is the most deranged sh*t. Oh my god. Why does it actually look like him bro? This is so troll.”

The ex in question is Michael ‘Sonii’ Sherman, a Twitch streamer who was together with Valkyrae for four years, before the relationship ended in 2020.

Reacting to the clip, he said: “I haven’t spoken to you since the day we split 3 years ago. But this is really disturbing and warrants my first message to you.

“All I’ve done these past few years is try to live a peaceful life without you in it. Our relationship was toxic on both sides.. but nobody ever cheated or was physically abusive. We both were hurt for our own reasons & hopefully healed at our own paces.

“And I absolutely understand if all of this behavior is an attempt for you to heal from our toxic past.

“But this has been going on for a while,” Sonii continued. “And to use this platform to spread more hate because of the private struggles we shared within something as complex as the relationship we had is not something I’d expect from you so many years later. However I’m very aware of how people & situations can change, so I don’t know what to expect.”

He concluded the message by explaining he has no other way of contacting her, but is open to communicating if she chooses.

“Truly hope we can be above the direction in which things are currently going. I have no way of contacting you but you are more than welcome to message me if you need anymore closure.”

Valkyrae has not responded publicly at the time of writing, but it appears she is about to, on her podcast.

Hours after Sonii’s message, the PressESC podcast posted: “Cheater and liar episode coming soon!” and Valkyrae has reposted it on her own page.

This presumably refers to an episode discussing the relationship. In 2022, Sonii suggested that he too would open up on what happened, but in the end, never did.