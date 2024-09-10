Is Hawk Tuah Girl single? ‘Pookie’ & relationship rumors explained

Hawk Tuah Girl didn’t shy away from sharing the details about her relationship when her podcast guest asked if she and the infamous ‘Pookie’ were still dating.

Haliey Welch, also known as the Hawk Tuah Girl, first mentioned her relationship status during her viral interview with Tim & Dee TV in June. “I love you, Pookie! Forever!” she exclaimed when asked to leave a message for her “last body.”

Since then, fans have wondered who ‘Pookie’ could be, taking to social media to ask, “Who is Pookie? We wanna know!”

Article continues after ad

Fortunately for fans, she detailed her status with the infamous Pookie during her first ‘Talk Tuah’ podcast episode on Tuesday, September 10th.

Is Hawk Tuah Girl dating Pookie?

Hawk Tuah Girl hasn’t been on an ‘official’ date with Pookie, 24, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t together. According to Haliey, she and the Nashville, TN construction worker have been dating for several years.

“It’s been on and off for three years. We just started getting serious, like, a few months ago,” the viral sensation said after Whitney Cummings asked her how long she’s been hanging out with her man.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I love a hardworking man,” she added. “Got calluses on his hand and sh*t.”

Haliey also noted that she doesn’t use dating apps, as she doesn’t see a reason to since Pookie is “still in the picture.”

However, she hasn’t allowed her partner to stay the night at her house yet, as she feels uncomfortable sleeping under the same roof with them while her Granny sleeps down the hallway.

She also doesn’t like to spend the night at their house, either. When Hawk Tuah Girl revealed this to her podcast guests during Episode 1, they questioned if it was because she was ‘poop shy.’ “See, my issue, [Pookie] is fixing to move into a new place and I don’t know where his bathroom is just yet,” she said. “I probably would clog his toilet.”

Article continues after ad

As for what’s to come for Haliey, she’ll be speaking with professional boxer Jake Paul in her next ‘Talk Tuah’ episode on September 17th.